Jameson Black Barrel Bartender Series Spotlights Nigerian Cocktail Craft

Jameson Nigeria has announced that Lagos-based bartenders Kazeem Oluwasegun Adefuye and Akilla Michael Adebisi have been named regional winners of the global Jameson Black Barrel Bartender Series.

Selected from entries submitted worldwide, both bartenders will represent Nigeria at the Jameson Host Summit in Ireland this September, marking a significant moment for Nigeria’s growing cocktail industry.

The Jameson Black Barrel Bartender Series invites bartenders from around the world to create original cocktails inspired by Jameson Black Barrel, using locally sourced ingredients and presenting their work through video submissions. From a global pool of entries, 26 regional winners were selected based on creativity, cocktail concept, video quality, and brand knowledge.

As regional winners, Kazeem and Akilla will travel to Ireland for an all-expenses-paid experience, representing Nigeria at the global summit alongside bartenders from around the world. The summit will be a platform for learning, networking, and showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant cocktail culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Kazeem and Akilla for representing Nigeria on a global stage. The Jameson Black Barrel Bartender Series celebrates creativity and the craft of bartending, and these two bartenders embody that spirit. We look forward to supporting them as they head to Ireland and continue to showcase Nigerian talent to the world.”

The initiative reflects Jameson’s ongoing commitment to supporting the bartender community and driving innovation within the industry.

As the competition moves toward the global finals, Nigeria stands behind Kazeem Oluwasegun Adefuye and Akilla Michael Adebisi as they take their craft to the international stage.

About the Winners

Kazeem Oluwasegun Adefuye

Kazeem Oluwasegun Adefuye is a Nigerian bartender with over nine years of experience in the hospitality industry. He began his career in entry-level service roles and progressed through consistency, curiosity, and a strong commitment to his craft.

He is known for his innovative approach to flavour, technique, and presentation, playing a key role in the growth of Nigeria’s cocktail culture. His work has earned him significant recognition within the industry, highlighting his skill and creativity behind the bar.

Kazeem continues to focus on whiskey education and cocktail craftsmanship. He is currently studying Irish Whiskey at the Edinburgh Whisky Academy on a scholarship from the Ajabu Festival.

Akilla Michael Adebisi

Akilla Michael Adebisi is a Nigerian bartender from Ogun State whose journey into hospitality reflects resilience and determination.

Raised in Ajegunle, Lagos, he faced early life challenges following the loss of his father. With guidance from family members, he found stability and direction, eventually discovering an opportunity in the hospitality industry through the support of a family friend.

Since then, Akilla has dedicated himself to developing his skills behind the bar, building a career grounded in discipline, growth, and a commitment to excellence.

Today, he represents a new generation of Nigerian bartenders contributing to the evolution of the country’s cocktail culture on a global stage.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced at the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled for exceptional smoothness.

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