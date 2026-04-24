Chivas Regal Watch Party Redefines the Modern Matchday Experience

From the moment guests arrived at the Chivas Regal Watch Party for the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash on April 19 2026, the tone was already set. Before kickoff, the space buzzed with anticipation; drinks in hand, jerseys on display, and conversations flowing easily as guests moved through the experience area.



The Banter Zone served as an early touchpoint, drawing guests in before the game began. It became a space for personal predictions, playful takes, and quick-fire opinions; setting the tone for the night’s mix of football and lifestyle. Moreso, the video booth came alive pre-game, with guests stepping in to share their thoughts and build early momentum ahead of kickoff.



As the match kicked off, attention turned to the screens, but the energy in the room never lost its social edge. Jerseys were everywhere, but not in the usual way. Guests styled them with intention, pairing kits with tailored trousers, bold accessories, and layered pieces that transformed football fits into fashion statements. It was not just about supporting a team; it was about expressing identity.



As the first half unfolded, reactions came in waves: cheers, banter and debates moving fluidly across groups. The “Predict and Win” challenge kept guests engaged, giving them a stake in the outcome as the game progressed.

By halftime, the focus naturally shifted from the pitch to the analysis table featuring Do2dtun, MI Abaga, Efa Iwara, and Igbo Blondie, hosted by Excel Joab, brought humour, sharp takes, and an easy conversational flow that kept the energy high.



The second half pulled everyone back into the game, with emotions rising as the match intensified. Even as Arsenal lost 2–1 to Manchester City, the mood in the room remained vibrant. Reactions were immediate but shared: strangers turning into conversation partners in real time.

Throughout the night, the guest mix added to the atmosphere. Familiar faces like Ruggedman and Joey Akan blended seamlessly with the crowd, reinforcing the sense of a community brought together by culture as much as football. That sense of connection reflects how football is experienced now. It is no longer just about individual fandom, but about shared moments and how those moments are expressed. Showing up, being seen, and engaging with others speaks directly to the “I Rise, We Rise” philosophy.



Guests who purchased Chivas Regal during the game also received official Arsenal merchandise ranging from jerseys to bomber jackets, backpacks, and Stanley cups.

As the final whistle blew, the transition into the afterparty felt natural. The focus shifted from the game to music, conversations, and celebration. What started as a watch party evolved into a full cultural moment where football, style, and community moved as one.



Drink Responsibly 18+



About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.



About the Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands – Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise”. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone – they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit here or follow on @ChivasRegalng.

Sponsored Content