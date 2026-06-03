They Are Already in the Room. The Question Is Who Is in There With Them

Green Cedar Expressions is doing something quietly radical: building a programme that takes Nigerian boys seriously enough to invest eight weeks, not eight hours, into who they are becoming.

There is a version of the conversation about Nigerian boys that we have all heard. It talks about what they are doing wrong, what they are growing into, what society should be afraid of. What that conversation rarely makes room for is this: most of these boys are figuring out who they are entirely on their own.

No roadmap. No safe space to ask honest questions. No one showing them that strength and emotional awareness are not opposites. Just pressure, performance, and silence.

Green Cedar Expressions decided that was not good enough.

Founded as a faith-based personal transformation and coaching platform, Green Cedar Expressions has spent years walking alongside Millennials and Gen Zs navigating burnout, identity loss, and the kind of emotional exhaustion that comes from living in survival mode. Through coaching, group programmes, and the Dare 2 Reclaim Summit, they have built a reputation for creating spaces where healing is not just talked about; it actually happens.

But the more they did that work, the more they kept arriving at the same uncomfortable truth: the wounds most adults carry started long before adulthood. They started in secondary school hallways, in the silence of homes where nobody spoke about feelings, in the absence of men who had figured out how to be both strong and whole.

That truth became The League

From One Day to Eight Weeks.

The League launched in 2025 as a school-based, one-day programme for male secondary school students — a structured, speaker-led experience focused on identity, emotional intelligence, accountability, and faith-informed character. The pilot confirmed what the team had hoped: boys responded. They leaned in. They were hungry for exactly this kind of space.

But it also confirmed something else. One day is not enough to change a young man’s relationship with himself.

In 2026, the League is evolving into an 8-week intensive programme — a curated, consistent experience that gives boys not just inspiration for a day, but tools and accountability for life. This enables fewer participants, deeper engagement and measurable results.

According to the Founder, Success Oyeshola, “We are not chasing numbers, we are chasing outcomes.”

A Movement, Not Just a Programme

The League sits within something larger. Green Cedar Expressions is building Thrive City — a virtual healing and growth ecosystem that will serve as a continuous community for individuals at every stage of their transformation journey. The boys who go through The League will eventually become the young men who need spaces to keep growing, and the intention is to be there for that chapter too.

This year, the organization is also in conversations with a social impact organisation around a potential partnership — one built not on transactions, but on shared conviction. Because the team believes the most lasting work is rarely done alone.

What they are building is simple to describe and hard to do: a generation of Nigerian men who are fearless and accountable, emotionally grounded and purpose-driven, capable of creating the kinds of homes, workplaces, and communities that reflect who they truly are.

The work has already begun and they are inviting anyone who believes in it to follow the journey, share the story, and find their place in it.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Green Cedar Expressions