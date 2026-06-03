Something is Coming And It Might Just Change Everything You Thought You Knew



There are moments in culture that mark a clear before and after. You feel them coming before you can name them; a shift in the air, a collective leaning in. We believe one of those moments is about to arrive.



We have seen the mood boards. We have heard the whispers in the rooms where things get decided. And what we can tell you, with complete confidence, is that I Am Everything 2026 is unlike anything that has come before it.



“This is not a return. This is not a revival. This is a declaration.”



The details? Not yet. The lineup? We are not telling. The experience? Completely reimagined from the ground up. What we can say is that the team behind this edition has spent the better part of a year asking one very dangerous question: what happens when you refuse to play it safe?

Watch this space. Tell a friend. Better yet, make sure you are in the room when it happens.



Stay tuned for the full reveal by following the IAMe Instagram page. #IAMe2026

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for I Am Everything 2026