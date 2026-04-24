Connect with us

Promotions

Afrobeats, Cognac and Culture: How Martell Brings Season 5 of Afrobeats Intelligence to Life

Promotions

Chivas Regal Watch Party Redefines the Modern Matchday Experience

Events Promotions

Konga103.7 FM Covers the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026: A Landmark Moment for Nigeria's Tech Landscape

Promotions

Laundry Without Interruptions: Why LG Auto Restart Washing Machines Are Perfect for Nigerian Homes

Promotions

1,000 Tech University Scholarships for Nigerian Indigent Whizkids

Promotions

Konga103.7FM Gears Up for an Exciting Children's Day Carnival — And You Won't Want to Miss It

Beauty News Promotions

PIXIE GIRL GLOBAL: A New Era of Beauty & Confidence

Promotions

Goldberg Launches ‘Back to Bar’, Giving 10 Fans the Chance to Watch the Super Eagles Live in the UK and Lisbon

Promotions

Gospel Artiste Mike Abdul Shares Great Moments at Konga103.7 FM

Movies Promotions

A Cinema Experience Designed for Every Child

Promotions

Afrobeats, Cognac and Culture: How Martell Brings Season 5 of Afrobeats Intelligence to Life

Written By Martell
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

OkayAfrica has announced the return of Afrobeats Intelligence for a fifth season, with Martell joining as sponsor. The podcast, hosted by Joey Akan, launched on February 27th and is rolling out new episodes weekly, featuring some of the most compelling conversations in African music right now.

Season 5 brings in Shallipopi, Wale, Sarz, Ladipoe, Kcee, Joshua Baraka, BOJ, Aniko, Dr. Sid, Magixx, and others across the season. Previous guests have included Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Mr Eazi, and Don Jazzy, and the new season continues in that tradition of sitting down with the artists and voices that define the genre and pushing the conversation beyond where it usually goes. Joey Akan described the new season as the deepest the show has been, with bigger conversations, sharper stories, and more access to the people shaping the future of the music on a global scale.

That ambition is visible in the guest list. Sarz brings the producer’s perspective on the construction of the sound. Wale carries the weight of the diaspora experience and what it means to carry Afrobeats into spaces not built for it. Shallipopi is the current moment in full, a voice that has cut through faster than almost anyone in his generation. Each episode this season adds to an archive that Afrobeats Intelligence has been building for five years, one that functions as a genuine document of how the genre has grown and continues to evolve with every season.

Martell stepping in as sponsor is a fitting partnership. The brand has invested consistently in Nigerian music and nightlife, showing up in the spaces that matter to its audience with intention rather than just visibility. For a cognac house that has been doing things its own way since 1715, backing a podcast that takes the music seriously is consistent with how Martell has always approached the culture. The partnership builds on the brand’s broader commitment to championing the stories and voices shaping Afrobeats’ global influence, and to building presence in the places that genuinely count.

New episodes drop weekly on OkayAfrica‘s YouTube channel and across all major podcast platforms.

Drink Martell Responsibly. 18+

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php