Afrobeats, Cognac and Culture: How Martell Brings Season 5 of Afrobeats Intelligence to Life

OkayAfrica has announced the return of Afrobeats Intelligence for a fifth season, with Martell joining as sponsor. The podcast, hosted by Joey Akan, launched on February 27th and is rolling out new episodes weekly, featuring some of the most compelling conversations in African music right now.

Season 5 brings in Shallipopi, Wale, Sarz, Ladipoe, Kcee, Joshua Baraka, BOJ, Aniko, Dr. Sid, Magixx, and others across the season. Previous guests have included Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Mr Eazi, and Don Jazzy, and the new season continues in that tradition of sitting down with the artists and voices that define the genre and pushing the conversation beyond where it usually goes. Joey Akan described the new season as the deepest the show has been, with bigger conversations, sharper stories, and more access to the people shaping the future of the music on a global scale.

That ambition is visible in the guest list. Sarz brings the producer’s perspective on the construction of the sound. Wale carries the weight of the diaspora experience and what it means to carry Afrobeats into spaces not built for it. Shallipopi is the current moment in full, a voice that has cut through faster than almost anyone in his generation. Each episode this season adds to an archive that Afrobeats Intelligence has been building for five years, one that functions as a genuine document of how the genre has grown and continues to evolve with every season.

Martell stepping in as sponsor is a fitting partnership. The brand has invested consistently in Nigerian music and nightlife, showing up in the spaces that matter to its audience with intention rather than just visibility. For a cognac house that has been doing things its own way since 1715, backing a podcast that takes the music seriously is consistent with how Martell has always approached the culture. The partnership builds on the brand’s broader commitment to championing the stories and voices shaping Afrobeats’ global influence, and to building presence in the places that genuinely count.

New episodes drop weekly on OkayAfrica‘s YouTube channel and across all major podcast platforms.

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