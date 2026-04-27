Ifeoma Umenyiora Debuts Piillz Poizn’s SS26 “Afro-Modern Edit” Collection

Visionary designer Ifeoma Umenyiora, founder and creative director of Piillz Poizn, proudly announces the release of the brand’s latest collection, SS26: Afro-Modern Edit, a bold, conceptual body of work that redefines the intersection of heritage and contemporary fashion.

The Afro-Modern Edit collection engages in a curated dialogue between tradition and modernity, elevating indigenous African textiles through the precision of contemporary tailoring. With this collection, Umenyiora explores the delicate balance between ancestral identity and present-day expression, delivering pieces that are both culturally resonant and globally relevant.

Rejecting the notion of simple fusion, Afro-Modern Edit positions itself as a redefinition of coexistence, where past and present are not blended but worn simultaneously. Each design embodies a thoughtful duality: soft yet structured, ornate yet minimal, traditional yet innovative.

Speaking on the collection, Umenyiora notes:

“Afro-Modern Edit is about honouring where we come from while confidently stepping into where we are. It’s a reflection of identity in motion, intentional, layered, and unapologetically rooted.”

The collection presents a wardrobe that feels deeply personal yet universally appealing, marked by clean, architectural silhouettes and rich, culturally grounded fabrics. It signals a continued evolution for Piillz Poizn as a brand committed to storytelling through design.

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