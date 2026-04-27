Connect with us

Promotions Style

Ifeoma Umenyiora Debuts Piillz Poizn’s SS26 “Afro-Modern Edit” Collection

Promotions

Afrobeats, Cognac and Culture: How Martell Brings Season 5 of Afrobeats Intelligence to Life

Promotions

Chivas Regal Watch Party Redefines the Modern Matchday Experience

Events Promotions

Konga103.7 FM Covers the ASUS Partner Elevate Summit Nigeria 2026: A Landmark Moment for Nigeria's Tech Landscape

Promotions

Laundry Without Interruptions: Why LG Auto Restart Washing Machines Are Perfect for Nigerian Homes

Promotions

1,000 Tech University Scholarships for Nigerian Indigent Whizkids

Promotions

Konga103.7FM Gears Up for an Exciting Children's Day Carnival — And You Won't Want to Miss It

Beauty News Promotions

PIXIE GIRL GLOBAL: A New Era of Beauty & Confidence

Promotions

Goldberg Launches ‘Back to Bar’, Giving 10 Fans the Chance to Watch the Super Eagles Live in the UK and Lisbon

Promotions

Gospel Artiste Mike Abdul Shares Great Moments at Konga103.7 FM

Promotions

Ifeoma Umenyiora Debuts Piillz Poizn’s SS26 “Afro-Modern Edit” Collection

Avatar photo

Published

7 minutes ago

 on

Visionary designer Ifeoma Umenyiora, founder and creative director of Piillz Poizn, proudly announces the release of the brand’s latest collection, SS26: Afro-Modern Edit, a bold, conceptual body of work that redefines the intersection of heritage and contemporary fashion.

The Afro-Modern Edit collection engages in a curated dialogue between tradition and modernity, elevating indigenous African textiles through the precision of contemporary tailoring. With this collection, Umenyiora explores the delicate balance between ancestral identity and present-day expression, delivering pieces that are both culturally resonant and globally relevant.

Rejecting the notion of simple fusion, Afro-Modern Edit positions itself as a redefinition of coexistence, where past and present are not blended but worn simultaneously. Each design embodies a thoughtful duality: soft yet structured, ornate yet minimal, traditional yet innovative.

Speaking on the collection, Umenyiora notes:

“Afro-Modern Edit is about honouring where we come from while confidently stepping into where we are. It’s a reflection of identity in motion, intentional, layered, and unapologetically rooted.”

The collection presents a wardrobe that feels deeply personal yet universally appealing, marked by clean, architectural silhouettes and rich, culturally grounded fabrics. It signals a continued evolution for Piillz Poizn as a brand committed to storytelling through design.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php