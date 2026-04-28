Tiwa Savage Looks Stunning in Lisa Folawiyo Studio at the Berklee in Nigeria Finale | See Photos

Tiwa Savage can be in the studio giving us hit after hit, and in the very next moment remind everyone that when it comes to style, she knows her way around that too. This look from the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation’s Berklee in Nigeria Grand Finale Concert at the National Theatre Lagos is proof.

She stepped out in a two-piece set by Lisa Folawiyo Studio, styled by Ade Owolabi. The top is a one-shoulder crochet design in stripes of coral, orange, cream, and pink. The texture alone draws you in, then the asymmetrical cut leaves one arm bare, placing her tattoo sleeve right at the centre of the look.

Then the skirt shifts the conversation. The fitted upper half carries navy, olive, and yellow stripes, but from the knee downward it opens into long crystal-beaded fringe that falls to the floor and parts at the front with a high slit. Every angle gives you something else to notice, from the contrast in texture to the movement built into the design.

She carried a soft yellow ruched shoulder bag that picks up the yellow running through the skirt, while yellow satin mules with floral detail at the toe kept the colour story going. Silver drop earrings, stacked bracelets, and rings on both hands added another layer of detail. Her pixie cut stayed sleek and close, while warm-toned makeup and a full lip held their place against all the colour.

As for the occasion itself, the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation’s Berklee in Nigeria programme brought together the Class of 2026 for their Grand Finale Concert at the National Theatre Lagos, a celebration of young Nigerian musical talent trained under a programme that has become one of the most significant investments in African music education in recent years. That Tiwa chose to show up to this one dressed with this much intention says everything about how seriously she takes the work the foundation is doing.

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