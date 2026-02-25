Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation and Partners With Berklee to Train African Creatives

Before the global stages and chart-topping records, Tiwa Savage was a 24-year-old student at Berklee College of Music, studying Professional Music. She was there on scholarship — an opportunity she says changed the direction of her career.

Looking back on that moment, she said:

I know this personally because at the age of 24. I was awarded a scholarship to attend the world-class institution, Berklee College of Music. That opportunity changed my perspective. It expanded my understanding of global systems, and the power of knowledge behind creativity. It showed me that talent is universal — but access is not.

That access is now at the centre of her latest move.

Years after that scholarship shaped her own path, Tiwa has launched the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, an initiative focused on discovering, developing and supporting the next generation of African music creatives. But the Foundation isn’t limited to artists alone. It is built around the wider ecosystem that sustains the industry — the producers, engineers, songwriters, publishers, lawyers and composers who often work behind the scenes.

As she put it:

Afrobeats has captured the world’s attention but an industry cannot stand on artists alone. Behind every global sound is an ecosystem of Producers, engineers, entertainment lawyers, publishers, innovators, composers, the person who scores the music to your favorite movie or the person who uses music as a tool for healing. These are the architects of structure, ownership and longevity. If we do not intentionally develop them, we weaken the very house we are trying to grow.

The Foundation launches with a partnership that feels especially personal. Tiwa has teamed up with Berklee College of Music to bring an immersive programme directly to Nigeria. The Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Programme will mark the first-ever Berklee on the Road initiative in the country — a full-circle moment for the alumna (Berklee PDM ’07).

Berklee President Jim Lucchese described the collaboration as a significant step for the institution’s global outreach:

The Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program, our first-ever Berklee on the Road in Nigeria, will continue to increase access to Berklee’s curriculum around the world through the generosity and collaborative spirit of one of our most accomplished and dedicated alums. The program presents a tremendous and unique opportunity for global artists; I look forward to seeing the artistry and creativity that results from these exciting workshops.

Jason Camelio, Assistant Vice President for Berklee Global Programs and Partnerships, added:

Our team connects the Berklee community to the world and the world to the Berklee community. These educational experiences are best accomplished with the knowledge and expertise of leading artists and alumni. There is no better way to connect with the music community in Nigeria than with Tiwa Savage. We see this program and relationship as a historic pathway forward to enrich our educational and artistic experiences, inspire our students and teachers, and open doors for the next generation of emerging artists.

Beyond training and mentorship, Tiwa says the Foundation is also about preparing African creatives for the realities of a rapidly shifting industry — particularly as technology continues to transform how music is made and owned.

“The Tiwa Savage Music Foundation is my commitment in giving others that same opportunity that was given to me because as technology reshapes music, we must be prepared. Artificial Intelligence is transforming everything, the question is not whether it will affect African music … it already is. The question is whether we will be educated leaders in this space, or observers left behind. For too long, African creatives have been perceived as late to global systems. Education changes that. Access changes that. Ownership changes that.

The programme will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., culminating in a live showcase where participants present original work blending global music styles with West African traditions. Selected participants will receive scholarship awards and tailored guidance on further study through Berklee’s in-person and online programmes.

For emerging musicians, producers, songwriters and creatives across Africa who are interested in taking part, applications are now open and will close on 20 March 2026. Admission is highly selective, and there is no tuition cost for accepted participants.