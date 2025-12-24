Some Top Nigerian Music Albums Released in 2025

Like every other year, Nigerian artists showed up in 2025. From stellar singles, EPs, to albums, the artists keep giving the world a reason to return to Afrobeats. From established superstars like Davido, Burna Boy and BNXN to rising stars like FOLA, Shallipopi, the Nigerian music scene has yet again delivered projects blending Afrobeats with R&B, hip-hop, amapiano and international influences, further exporting the Nigerian sound to global audiences.

In no particular order, these are albums released this year:

Auracle – Shallipopi

Every year since his breakout in 2023, Shallipopi has made it a tradition to release an album every year. In 2025, riding on the success of Laho, later supported by Burna Boy, Shallipopi released in third studio album, “Auracle.” He titles his albums distinctively, and they are obvious in the previous two: Presido La Pluto and Shakespopi.

Blue Disco – Young John

Young John is one of the few Afrobeats producers who became an artist. After previous successful albums, Young John came back with another spectacular album featuring Wizkid, Asake, Olamide and a host of others. Blue Disco is Lojay’s second full-length album.

No Signs of Weakness – Burna Boy

It may seem as though a year has never passed with a Burna Boy album. The African Giant, once again, came all out in 2025 to release No Signs of Weakness. It is Burna Boy’s eighth studio album.

FOLA – Catharsis

The breakout star of the year, arguably, is Fola. His brilliance was properly introduced in 2025, and he rode on the momentum to release an album. His debut album. The album was one of the most-streamed albums this year.

Davido – 5ive

In his fifth studio album, 5IVE, Davido flexed his amapiano muscles. Most of the tracks on the album are amapiano-infused but are also delectable to the ears. It is no surprise that a song off the album, With You, featuring Omah Lay, earned Davido another Grammy nomination.

Adekunle Gold – Fuji

Adekune Gold says Fuji is his best album yet, despite having five other songs in his catalogue. He taps into his roots in Fuji and delivers to the best of his ability.

Olamide – Olamide

Olamide said in 2022 that Unruly was going to be his last album, but he has since released two projects, Ikigai Vol. 1 and Olamide, an eponymous album. Olamide is Olamide’s 11th studio album. The album further explores his range of adapting to the demands of the ever-demanding industry.

Seyi Vibez – Fuji Moto

Sleep for a second, and Seyi Vibez has dropped another before you open your eyes. Even though he relaxed more this year, he couldn’t leave out the year without releasing an album. While the album includes all the songs from the EP, Child of Africa, which he previously released earlier in the year, he added songs that are even more melodic and the core Seyi Vibez sound.

Protect Sars At All Costs – Sarz

Sarz does not sing often, but he has the manpower to release an album featuring other artists. As a producer, his discography and impact are undeniable. Protect Sars At All Costs is his debut album, and the album shows why Sarz is one of the major stakeholders in the Nigerian music scene.

Captain – BNXN

As the album implies, BNXN is the captain of his own journey. It was argued that BNXN sounds the same on his songs, but he’s always been lyrically different. He sounds the same, he’s not saying the same. Captain is his second studio album, and it was a stellar body of work.

No Excuses – Blaqbonez

Who said rap is dead in Nigeria when Blaqbonez still exists? Without giving any further excuses, Blaqbonez released a critically acclaimed album, No Excuses, with ACL, a track off the album, which particularly gained momentum when it was released.

This One is Personal – Tiwa Savage

Tiwas Savage was emotionally personal on her fifth studio album, This One is Personal. Tiwa Savage’s pen game is brilliant, as evident in the album.

XOXO – Lojay

Lojay is a core lover boy. His gospel is love. In his debut album, XOXO, he explores this core. XOXO is going to be one of Lojay’s best albums in years to come.

Blown Boy Ru – Ruger

Ruger presents as a typical playboy, and his previous projects exude that. However, the intentionality in Blown Boy Ru sounds different. Ruger allowed himself to make this album.

Magixx – I Dream in Color

Magixx’s debut album, I Dream in Color is a 13-track project that weaves Afrobeats with R&B and neo-soul, exploring love, resilience and personal growth through emotive songwriting and smooth vocal delivery, quickly making it one of the year’s standouts.

Unfinished Business – ID Cabasa

As the title implies, ID Cabasa’s Unfinished Business is a project about unfinished business. He reimagined some of his previously produced and released songs like Olufunmi, Photocopy, Eni Duro and others.

The Machine is Coming – Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck’s The Machine is Coming is a prequel album to The Machine is Here.

The Machine is Here – Odumodublvck

Odumodublvck’s The Machine is Here is the actual album released after the prequel, The Machine is Coming.

Are there other albums we might have missed? Go ahead and share them with us.