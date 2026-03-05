5 Burna Boy’s Most Iconic Live Performances

Undoubtedly, Burna Boy is one of the most entertaining live performers in Afrobeats. No matter how large the crowd or wide the stadium, Burna Boy uses his energy and craftsmanship to get everyone to feel the music. He doesn’t perform for himself; he expends his energy into the performance so much that every performance feels his last.

Let’s look at some of Burna Boy’s iconic performances.

Burna Boy – If I’m Lying [Live from Round House]

Burna Boy – Last Last (Apple Music Live 2023)

Burna Boy – Grammy Performance 2024

Burna Boy and The Outsiders Live at UEFA Champions League Final 2023 Kick-Off Show by Pepsi

Burna Boy – Ye (Glastonbury 2022)

Which of these performances is your favourite?