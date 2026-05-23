How Aisha is Seeking Safety and Healing After Surviving Sexual Assault

Welcome to the WARIF Survivor Stories Series, a monthly feature where stories of survivors of rape and sexual violence are shared to motivate and encourage survivors to speak their truth without the fear of judgment or stigmatisation and to educate the public on the sheer magnitude of this problem in our society.

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organisation set up in response to the extremely high incidence of rape, sexual violence, and human trafficking of young girls and women in our society. WARIF is tackling this issue through a holistic approach that covers health, education, and community service initiatives.

This week, we’re featuring Aisha’s story, a sexual assault survivor.

My name is Aisha. I am 28 years old. I was referred to the WARIF Centre for medical assessment, treatment, and counselling after reporting a case of sexual assault to the police.

I had recently moved into a new neighbourhood in Lagos when my phone developed a fault. While searching for a repair shop, I met a man who later introduced himself as Jacob. He assisted me in locating the shop and even contacted the repairer on my behalf, as the shop owner was not available at the time.

Following that encounter, he asked that I be in a relationship with him, but I declined. Shortly after, he began calling me persistently. I confronted him and firmly asked him to stop contacting me. On another occasion, he saw me on the road and threatened to harm me for rejecting him. At the time, I did not take his threat seriously, unaware that he had begun stalking me and had discovered where I lived.

A few months later, while I was at home, I heard a knock on my door. When I asked who it was, there was no response. As soon as I opened the door, I saw Jacob. He forced his way inside, grabbed me by the neck, and raped me. I was unable to call for help.

In severe pain and distress, I contacted a friend who came to assist me. With her support, I reported the incident to the police. The police then referred me to the WARIF Centre for care and support.

At WARIF, I received immediate medical care, laboratory tests, and psychosocial counselling free of charge. My counsellor provided a safe space for me to share my experience and reassured me that the assault was not my fault. I was taught coping strategies to manage my fear, anxiety, and emotional distress.

I was also supported through counselling sessions that helped me understand the impact of trauma and begin my healing journey. I joined the Group Therapy Sessions, which were held at the Centre, and it helped me develop a sense of belonging with other survivors, and it further helped me in my healing journey. In the past, I used to experience fear and worry, but I have now regained a sense of safety and emotional stability. All things to the counselling sessions with my counsellor.

The police arrested Jacob, and the case was charged in court. The last hearing was eventful and very progressive.

I am grateful for the care and support I received at WARIF. I am hopeful that justice will be served, and I am committed to my healing journey.

Thank you to the staff and team at WARIF Centre for their compassion, professionalism and unwavering support to survivors. Your work restores hope, strength and dignity to so many lives.

*Real name of the survivor changed for confidentiality.

***

WARIF aids survivors of rape and sexual violence through the WARIF Centre – a haven where trained professionals are present full-time, 6 days a week, including public holidays, to offer immediate medical care, forensic medical examinations, psycho-social counselling, and welfare services, which include shelter, legal aid, and vocational skills training. These services are provided FREE of charge to any survivor who walks into the Centre. This feature is published as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.