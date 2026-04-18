What It Means to Live and Heal After Sexual Assault

Welcome to the WARIF Survivor Stories Series, a monthly feature where stories of survivors of rape and sexual violence are shared to motivate and encourage survivors to speak their truth without the fear of judgment or stigmatisation and to educate the public on the sheer magnitude of this problem in our society.

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organisation set up in response to the extremely high incidence of rape, sexual violence, and human trafficking of young girls and women in our society. WARIF is tackling this issue through a holistic approach that covers health, education, and community service initiatives.

This week, we’re featuring the story of Ebubechukwu, a sexual assault survivor.

My name is Ebubechukwu, and I am 26 years old. I am a survivor of sexual assault.

My healing journey began after I reported what happened to the police and was referred to the WARIF Centre for medical care, treatment, and counselling. Before this experience, I was simply living my life and working in a hospital, where I had known a doctor since 2018. Over time, we became friends. I trusted him deeply, especially because he had always respected my boundaries and I had never experienced anything inappropriate from him. I even knew his fiancée, and I never imagined that this friendship could one day turn into something harmful.

One night, about a year ago, everything changed. He called me under the pretence of needing help with a patient’s injection. When I arrived, he said that he had “fooled” me just so I would come spend time with him; I felt uncomfortable. I immediately wanted to leave. But he insisted I stay. In that moment, I felt uneasy and tried to create distance, but my phone was taken from me, and I realised I was not free to go. What followed left me feeling trapped, frightened and completely powerless.

After he raped me, my world felt like it had shifted. I struggled with overwhelming emotions—shame, confusion, self-blame, and fear. I began experiencing flashbacks, panic attacks, and constant anxiety. At work, I found it hard to concentrate, and I withdrew from people around me. I didn’t understand it then, but I was going through Rape Trauma Syndrome, and I felt like I was breaking down silently.

When I reached the WARIF Centre, I was met with care that I had not expected. I received medical attention, laboratory tests, and counselling in a safe and supportive environment. For the first time since the incident, I was able to speak without fear of judgment. I was told clearly that what happened was not my fault, and that the responsibility belonged only to the perpetrator. That reassurance became the first step in my healing.

Through counselling, I slowly learned how to cope with my emotions, how to manage flashbacks, ground myself during anxiety, and begin rebuilding my sense of worth. I also joined monthly group therapy sessions with other survivors. In that space, I discovered I was not alone. Listening to others and sharing my own experience helped me feel understood in a way I had not felt before. We supported one another, learned coping strategies together, and celebrated every small step forward.

Eventually, I learned that with the support of WARIF and the police, the perpetrator was arrested and faced justice. That brought a sense of relief and closure I didn’t think I would ever feel. It also reminded me that speaking up can protect others from harm.

While I am still healing, I am no longer lost in the pain of what happened. I have slowly rebuilt my confidence, regained my focus at work, and learned to trust myself again. My life is not the same as before, but it is mine again. I am deeply grateful to WARIF and everyone who supported me through this journey. Their care helped transform my experience from one of trauma into one of recovery and strength. They showed me that healing is possible, even after deep pain.

To anyone who has experienced something similar, you are not alone. With the right support, it is possible to heal, to find your voice again, and to rebuild a life filled with dignity, hope, and purpose.

*Real name of the survivor changed for confidentiality.

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WARIF aids survivors of rape and sexual violence through the WARIF Centre – a haven where trained professionals are present full-time, 6 days a week, including public holidays, to offer immediate medical care, forensic medical examinations, psycho-social counselling, and welfare services, which include shelter, legal aid, and vocational skills training. These services are provided FREE of charge to any survivor who walks into the Centre. This feature is published as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.