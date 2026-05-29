How Chinedu Wisdom Went from UNILAG to Receiving Canada’s Top Graduate Honours

My name is Chinedu Wisdom, and if you had told the boy who used to read under a lamp in Lagos that one day he’d be called a graduate leader in Canada, he would have simply laughed.

I grew up in Lagos in a family where education was both a lifeline and a responsibility. My parents didn’t have much, but they had conviction. My father would say, “If you can think, you can build. If you can build, you can lift others.” My mother measured success not just by grades, but by the lives you touched along the way.

I studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos, graduating with a strong result and a thesis on renewable energy and climate change. But my journey wasn’t a straight line of As. There were long nights in the library, and days when the only thing keeping me going was the thought that “someone is counting on you to finish this.”

After UNILAG, I worked in manufacturing and tech, supervising production lines at Cormart Nigeria Ltd. and later leading an 80‑person quality team on a major global account with Hugo. Those years taught me how to lead under pressure, how to listen to people, and how to solve problems when there is no playbook – skills I didn’t know would later be the foundation for community leadership.

Everything shifted when I got into Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada to study MSc General Management in 2023. I landed in St. John’s, NL, in the middle of winter – from Lagos heat to Atlantic snowstorms. I was newly married in the same year, and my wife, Tomisin Aladesuyi, left everything familiar and familial behind to believe in this dream with me.

“The first night we slept in our small apartment in St. John’s, I remember thinking: We are too far from home to fail.”

At Memorial, I didn’t just want to get a degree. I wanted to make every opportunity count, for myself, for my wife who trusted me, and for the younger Nigerians watching from afar. I finished the MSc with a 4.0/4.0 GPA, and my thesis on corporate responses to climate risks in Newfoundland and Labrador’s resource sectors was rated Outstanding by both internal and external examiners.

Life didn’t pause for us while all of this was happening. In the middle of assignments, community work, and winter storms, our family started to grow. In 2024, we welcomed our son, and in 2025, our daughter arrived. The story changed from being a Nigerian couple to two young parents trying to survive abroad, memorising research methods while warming bottles at 3 a.m., and asking God to make all this sacrifice make sense for the little eyes watching us.

Along the way, the university and wider community started to recognise my leadership and impact. I was honoured to receive multiple awards, including:

The Chancellor’s Graduate Award – the university’s top recognition for graduate academic excellence and leadership.

The Fry Family Foundation Graduate Leadership Award – for students who use their education to create meaningful change in their communities.

Fellow of the School of Graduate Studies – a distinction for graduate students who embody scholarship, leadership, and service.

Dr Victor Young Graduate Student Citizenship Award – for improving the lives of other students and strengthening the university community.

Mitacs Business Strategy Internship Award – for applying research to real business and social-impact challenges.

Canadian Beverage Association Graduate Award – supporting my research focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility.

TD Graduate Bursary for Environmental Study – for graduate work connected to the environment and climate.

Business Scholarship Award (2024–2025) – from the Faculty of Business for academic excellence and community involvement.

But behind all these, there were months when my wife and I were doing mental arithmetic in the grocery store, converting every price back to naira and wondering if we were being unreasonable. There were days I was leading community programmes by day and writing my thesis at night. And there were nights when a scholarship email arrived while I was changing diapers or rocking a crying child, and it would feel good.

My story is not about a genius arriving in Canada and winning everything. It’s a story of a Nigerian couple navigating visas, funding gaps, cultural shock, and loneliness, and choosing, over and over again, to turn pain into purpose. Our children don’t yet understand the full story, but every time I pick up an award certificate, I imagine them one day reading their surname on it and realising, “My parents fought for this.”

Today, when I look at the certificates on the wall, I don’t see trophies. I see my parents’ sacrifices, my wife’s faith, my mentors’ patience, and the faces of the friends, newcomers, seniors, and students whose lives intersected with mine. That’s the real award is seeing fellow Nigerians walking this path with me.