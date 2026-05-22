Dr. Folasade Alli: Why Heart Disease Is the Leading Killer of Women — and How to Prevent It

In many cultures, women are viewed as the backbone of families, workplaces, and communities. They constantly care for others, manage various responsibilities, and support everyone around them. However, while juggling these demands, many women unintentionally neglect an essential aspect of their health: their heart health.

As May is Women’s Health Month, I encourage families to pay closer attention to women’s cardiovascular health, particularly because heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women worldwide. Unfortunately, many women are still unaware of their risk factors.

As a Consultant Cardiologist at LECC, I know women do not always experience heart disease the same way men do. While chest pain is a common symptom, women may also notice the following: shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, dizziness, nausea, neck, jaw, or back pain, palpitations and sudden sweating or weakness. Because these symptoms can appear subtle, many women dismiss them as stress, exhaustion, or hormonal changes, delaying medical care until complications become more serious.

Why Women Are at Higher Risk

In Nigerian culture, women are often expected to be strong and self-sacrificing. They are conditioned to endure discomfort and prioritise the needs of others above their own. This cultural expectation can have serious consequences for heart health. Common statements from women who delayed seeking care for heart symptoms include, “I thought it was just stress from work,” and “I had too much to do to go to the hospital.” Unfortunately, by the time these women finally sought help, their condition often became critical. I have seen many cases of such.

Meanwhile, several factors can increase the risk of heart disease, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and a family history of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, women have unique risk factors that are often overlooked. These include pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia, the use of certain hormonal contraceptives—especially in women who smoke—menopause-related hormonal changes, and conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Prevention Can Save Lives

Many heart conditions can be prevented or managed through early detection, healthy lifestyle habits, and regular medical check-ups.

Schedule regular check-ups to monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI). Embrace a heart-healthy diet without giving up Nigerian cuisine. Reduce your sodium intake, choose healthy fats like fish and avocados, increase your fibre intake through vegetables, control portion sizes, and limit processed foods.

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. You can take brisk walks, use the stairs, dance to your favourite music, or join community exercise groups.

Effectively manage stress by practising deep breathing, setting boundaries, getting enough sleep, and seeking professional help if you feel overwhelmed. Always take medications as prescribed. If you’ve been prescribed medications for blood pressure, cholesterol, or diabetes, make sure to take them consistently as directed.

The Best Gift You Can Give a Woman Is Better Health

This Women’s Health Month, honour the women in your life by encouraging them to prioritise their health, book regular screenings, and take their heart health seriously. A simple check-up could make all the difference. For instance, at LECC, we remain committed to supporting women through expert cardiovascular care, preventive screenings, and patient education. Because healthier women build healthier families, healthier communities, and healthier futures.