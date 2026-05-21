Temi Ajibade and Mr Eazi Are Expecting Their First Child!

It is literally raining babies on our timelines right now and honestly, nobody should stop the rain! Just yesterday, we were all screaming and getting emotional over Sharon Ooja welcoming her baby boy, and now Temi Ajibade and Mr Eazi have jumped into the chat with their own beautiful news.

Temi just took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first baby, using the most beautiful caption: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart.”

You already know Temi is a fashion girlie, so of course her maternity shoot is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

In the first photo, which is a black-and-white double frame, she and Mr Eazi are matching in all-white. He’s standing behind her holding her chin while she leans back against him, showing off just a little bit of her bump under her shirt.

The next slides of photos are in full colour and it’s just Temi looking like a literal breath of fresh air. She has her hair in these gorgeous auburn waves and she’s wearing a white crop top with a long matching skirt, plus a cozy grey cardigan draped off her shoulders.

It feels like just yesterday we were obsessed with their three-part wedding that touched down in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland. Now, they are getting ready for the ultimate next step.

The Nigerian entertainment space is really just one big nursery right now and we are here for it. Temi is joining a whole club of new mummies this season, right after Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke’s baby boy WIN, Veekee James welcoming her daughter Eliana, and Ini Dima-Okojie announcing her pregnancy just last month.

Huge congratulations to Temi and Eazi!