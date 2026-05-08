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Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Step Out in Regal Edo Looks for #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

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Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Step Out in Regal Edo Looks for #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

Linda and Ibrahim Ejiofor-Suleiman represented their heritage at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night in coordinated Edo attire. Their regal looks featured the traditional Okuku coral bead crown, wine velvet textures, and authentic Ivie beads to celebrate the start of the award weekend.
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Full-length photo of Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night wearing wine velvet and white traditional Edo robes.

Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman showcase a coordinated “Prince and Princess” look in traditional Edo attire, featuring a wine velvet corset gown and a white robe with coral bead necklaces for the AMVCA 12 weekend. Photo Credit: Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram

It’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Cultural Day today, which means one thing already: fashion lovers are about to eat well. From regal traditional attire to richly detailed cultural looks from different parts of the country, tonight is set to bring a full display of heritage, style, and craftsmanship. So before we bring you all the standout looks from the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night, let’s take a moment for the love and sweetness Nollywood couple Ibrahim and Linda EjioforSuleiman are serving.

The 2026 AMVCA weekend kicks off with a celebration of heritage, and the Suleimans are representing the South-South. Ibrahim, a proper Edo boy, stayed true to his roots in a white long-sleeved robe featuring dark embroidery across the chest. He paired it with a long string of coral beads, beaded bracelets, and a matching orange-coral velvet cap that connected both their looks beautifully. Dark sunglasses and a leather strap watch completed his take on traditional Edo menswear.

Ibrahim Suleiman posing solo in a white Edo robe with coral beads and a traditional staff for the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night.

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman represents Edo heritage at the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night, styled in a white long-sleeved robe, a coral velvet cap, and holding a carved traditional staff. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Suleiman/Instagram

Sharing the photos on social media, Linda described them as “The Prince and his Princess.” For her look, she chose a wine-coloured velvet corset-style dress detailed with floral lace and sequins across the bodice and skirt. But the real focal point is her hair, styled into a traditional Edo Okuku, a coral-beaded crown fixed into a high bun. She completed the look with layers of authentic coral bead necklaces, matching earrings, and a beaded Uwenrhien-Otan.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman in a wine velvet corset dress and traditional Edo Okuku coral bead crown for AMVCA 12.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman serves a high-fashion Edo bridal look for the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night, featuring a sequined velvet gown, a beaded horsetail whisk, and the iconic Okuku crown. Photo Credit: Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram 

And this is only the beginning. Make sure you stay locked in on BellaNaija all night as we bring you all the cultural looks, stunning fashion moments, and everything happening at the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night.

See more looks from the Suleimans below

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