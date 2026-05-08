Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Step Out in Regal Edo Looks for #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

It’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Cultural Day today, which means one thing already: fashion lovers are about to eat well. From regal traditional attire to richly detailed cultural looks from different parts of the country, tonight is set to bring a full display of heritage, style, and craftsmanship. So before we bring you all the standout looks from the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night, let’s take a moment for the love and sweetness Nollywood couple Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman are serving.

The 2026 AMVCA weekend kicks off with a celebration of heritage, and the Suleimans are representing the South-South. Ibrahim, a proper Edo boy, stayed true to his roots in a white long-sleeved robe featuring dark embroidery across the chest. He paired it with a long string of coral beads, beaded bracelets, and a matching orange-coral velvet cap that connected both their looks beautifully. Dark sunglasses and a leather strap watch completed his take on traditional Edo menswear.

Sharing the photos on social media, Linda described them as “The Prince and his Princess.” For her look, she chose a wine-coloured velvet corset-style dress detailed with floral lace and sequins across the bodice and skirt. But the real focal point is her hair, styled into a traditional Edo Okuku, a coral-beaded crown fixed into a high bun. She completed the look with layers of authentic coral bead necklaces, matching earrings, and a beaded Uwenrhien-Otan.

And this is only the beginning. Make sure you stay locked in on BellaNaija all night as we bring you all the cultural looks, stunning fashion moments, and everything happening at the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night.

See more looks from the Suleimans below