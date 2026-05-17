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From Cultural Night to the After Party: Every Toyin Abraham AMVCA 2026 Outfit

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From Cultural Night to the After Party: Every Toyin Abraham AMVCA 2026 Outfit

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham wore three looks across the AMVCA 2026 weekend — a crimson velvet Edo-inspired mermaid gown and a black and champagne-gold ballgown, both by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential, and a lilac lavender sequin two-piece by Leemah Couture for the after party.
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Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham showcasing her three distinct fashion looks from the AMVCA 2026 weekend: the black and gold ballgown, the crimson velvet Edo cultural dress, and the lilac after-party mini skirt.

From Edo cultural royalty to high-glam after-party sequins, discover the full style breakdown of Nollywood icon Toyin Abraham’s three jaw-dropping outfits across the entire AMVCA 2026 weekend.

Did you really think we were over the AMVCA looks? Oh no! We have got so much more in the bag for you and your style cravings. Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham showed up for the entire AMVCA 2026 weekend — Cultural Night, the main awards ceremony, and the after party — in three completely different looks, and not one of them missed. Here is the full breakdown.

For Cultural Night, Toyin wore a deep crimson velvet mermaid gown by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential, rooted in royal Edo cultural aesthetics. The off-the-shoulder silhouette featured dramatic tiering at the hips, a heavily structured flared train, and a lattice-patterned coral beadwork overlay cascading to the hem. She accessorised with a traditional Okuku crown, stacked Ivie coral bead necklaces, matching wrist cuffs, and a bold cocktail ring — soft bronzed makeup and a defined lip balancing the whole look.

Toyin Abraham wearing a royal Edo-inspired crimson velvet mermaid gown by Prudent Gabriel with an Okuku crown and coral beads at AMVCA 2026 Cultural Night.

Toyin Abraham in a deep crimson velvet mermaid gown by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential, accessorized with a traditional Edo Okuku crown and heritage coral beads for AMVCA 2026 Cultural Night. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram

At the awards ceremony, she returned in a second Prudent Gabriel of Prudential creation — a strapless black and champagne-gold ballgown with a dramatic asymmetric front drape revealing a gold-lined interior edged in fine black beadwork. A metallic gold branch-like extension climbed over the left shoulder, making it the detail everyone was talking about. Textured updo, soft bangs, a gold collar necklace, and warm smoky makeup finished the look beautifully.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham in a structured strapless black and champagne gold ballgown by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential at the AMVCA 2026 awards ceremony.

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham stuns at the AMVCA 2026 main awards ceremony wearing an architectural black and champagne gold ballgown designed by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram

Then came the after party, and Toyin shifted gears entirely into a lilac and lavender two-piece by Leemah Couture — a halter-neck corset top with vertical beadwork and a butterfly-inspired bust detail, paired with a high-waisted mini skirt covered in oversized metallic lavender disc sequins. Crystal-embellished silver stilettos, minimalist drop earrings, and a sleek high ponytail wrapped it all up.

Actress Toyin Abraham in a lilac halter-neck corset top and lavender high-waisted oversized disc sequin mini skirt by Leemah Couture for the AMVCA 2026 after party.

Toyin Abraham shifts gears for the AMVCA 2026 after party in a playful lilac and lavender two-piece set by Leemah Couture, featuring a butterfly-inspired corset and metallic disc sequin mini skirt. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram

And if you think this is all we have from the AMVCA 2026 weekend, you are very wrong. We are still going through the looks — the ladies, the BBNaija stars whose outfits have us saving for our next outing, and more of the gentlemen too.

See more looks below

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