From Cultural Night to the After Party: Every Toyin Abraham AMVCA 2026 Outfit

Did you really think we were over the AMVCA looks? Oh no! We have got so much more in the bag for you and your style cravings. Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham showed up for the entire AMVCA 2026 weekend — Cultural Night, the main awards ceremony, and the after party — in three completely different looks, and not one of them missed. Here is the full breakdown.

For Cultural Night, Toyin wore a deep crimson velvet mermaid gown by Prudent Gabriel of Prudential, rooted in royal Edo cultural aesthetics. The off-the-shoulder silhouette featured dramatic tiering at the hips, a heavily structured flared train, and a lattice-patterned coral beadwork overlay cascading to the hem. She accessorised with a traditional Okuku crown, stacked Ivie coral bead necklaces, matching wrist cuffs, and a bold cocktail ring — soft bronzed makeup and a defined lip balancing the whole look.

At the awards ceremony, she returned in a second Prudent Gabriel of Prudential creation — a strapless black and champagne-gold ballgown with a dramatic asymmetric front drape revealing a gold-lined interior edged in fine black beadwork. A metallic gold branch-like extension climbed over the left shoulder, making it the detail everyone was talking about. Textured updo, soft bangs, a gold collar necklace, and warm smoky makeup finished the look beautifully.

Then came the after party, and Toyin shifted gears entirely into a lilac and lavender two-piece by Leemah Couture — a halter-neck corset top with vertical beadwork and a butterfly-inspired bust detail, paired with a high-waisted mini skirt covered in oversized metallic lavender disc sequins. Crystal-embellished silver stilettos, minimalist drop earrings, and a sleek high ponytail wrapped it all up.

And if you think this is all we have from the AMVCA 2026 weekend, you are very wrong. We are still going through the looks — the ladies, the BBNaija stars whose outfits have us saving for our next outing, and more of the gentlemen too.

See more looks below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)