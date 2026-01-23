Calling All Brides Who Love Glam — This Look Is for You!

Every bride deserves a show-stopping look, and today, we’ve got just the perfect inspo to help you achieve that.

This dress by Dark Made is a true vision of bridal luxury. The deep-plunging neckline plus the patterned embellishments on the corset bodice and short sleeves have us utterly mesmerised. And combined with the embroidered skirt? Absolutely gorgeous! The hairstyle by Hair Guru Studio is a complete masterpiece, swooped into a curly high bun with beautiful curls framing the face. The makeup? Chef’s kiss! Beauty by Eva ran with a clear vision, taking the ensemble to the next level with this glamorous makeup, featuring striking rouge lips and captivating eyes. Timeless elegance definitely speaks through this amazing look, and if it’s calling to you, then it’s certainly meant for you!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @_slaylene

Photography @attajuniorweddings

Hairstylist @hairgurustudio

Custom lace wig @hairguruextension

Makeup @beauty_by___eva

Dress @dark.made

Planner @heirlumevents

Studio @kastlehillstudios

Videography @sirevisualz