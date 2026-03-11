Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Show Up in Soft Powder Blue Couple Style We Love

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus showed up to Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson‘s traditional wedding in coordinated powder blue looks and the photos have not left our timeline since they dropped.

Kiky’s look is built around a fitted powder blue gown with a structured corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline and sheer long sleeves covered entirely in crystals and rhinestones from shoulder to wrist. The mermaid skirt continues the crystal and bead work in a geometric pattern that runs from her hips all the way down to the floor, with a peplum detail at the waist giving the silhouette extra shape and drama. Her gele is tied in a bright turquoise blue with a large floral fold at the front, her necklace is a diamond choker sitting close to the collarbone and her clutch is a small white fluffy piece that adds a soft, textural contrast to all that sparkle. The whole look is a lot, in exactly the right way.

Akin’s agbada is powder blue with bold navy blue embroidery running across the front panel in a mix of diamond shapes, leaf motifs and geometric lines that give the fabric serious character. He paired it with matching sokoto and an embroidered fila that ties the blue and white tones together from head to toe. Tinted round sunglasses, black loafers, a cream feather fan in hand, layered long black beaded necklaces and a gold pendant finish the look off. He is in a soft colour palette and somehow making a very loud statement with it.

Between their coordinated powder blue looks and the bridesmaids showing up in those stunning purple and turquoise looks, Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding today has been one big gorgeous fashion moment from start to finish.

