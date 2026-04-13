Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Say “I Do” in an Elegant Ivory Civil Ceremony

Scoop Sweet Spot

Love Looks So Good on Them: Nathaniel Bassey & His Wife Mark 13 Years!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Wedding Bells for Jide Kene Achufusi! See His Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos with Ifeoma

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Sharon Ooja Nwoke’s Birthday Look by the Shore Is Pure Coastal Chic | See Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Plus 1! Simi and Adekunle Gold Welcome Their Second Child | See the Beautiful Reveal

News Scoop Sweet Spot

Anna Ebiere Banner Just Shared the Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Reveal

Scoop Sweet Spot

Banky W Is 45! See His Crimson Birthday Look & Adesua’s Hilarious Comments

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s First Traditional Wedding Look Arrives in Blush Pink and Forest Green

Style Sweet Spot

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Show Up in Soft Powder Blue Couple Style We Love

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iya ni Wúrà! 5 Times Wunmi Mosaku Absolutely Rocked Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Sweet Spot

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Say “I Do” in an Elegant Ivory Civil Ceremony

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus held their civil wedding on 13 April 2026, marking the second of four ceremonies in their wedding journey. Styled by The Style Infidel, the couple opted for coordinated ivory attire featuring a custom Deji and Kola dinner jacket and a bespoke two-piece by Mazelle Bridal.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

An intimate portrait of Akin Faminu embracing Kiky Festus from behind. Akin wears a white Deji and Kola dinner jacket; Kiky wears a bespoke ivory Mazelle Bridal two-piece set.

An intimate portrait of Akin Faminu embracing Kiky Festus from behind. Akin wears a white Deji and Kola dinner jacket; Kiky wears a bespoke ivory Mazelle Bridal two-piece set. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

“Signed, sealed, and forever.” Those were Akin Faminu‘s own words when he shared the first photos from his civil wedding with Kiky Festus, and truly, there is no better way to describe what we are looking at.

It has been quite the journey to get here. Three years after Kiky said yes to being his girlfriend, Akin decided it was time to ask another life-changing question, and he did it in the most Akin Faminu way imaginable. He proposed in Paris, because of course he did. The city of love, the ring, and a moment that the internet collectively screamed about for days. Then in December 2025, the couple held their introduction ceremony, the first formal event in their wedding journey, where both families came together properly for the first time. And now, the civil wedding. This is the second of four ceremonies the couple have planned, which means there is still so much more to come, but if this first look is anything to go by, every single event is going to be worth waiting for.

A formal portrait of Akin Faminu in a custom Deji and Kola tuxedo and Kiky Festus in a Mazelle Bridal two-piece set, holding hands inside a grand hall with checkered marble flooring and tall white columns.

A formal portrait of Dr Akin Faminu in a custom Deji and Kola tuxedo and Kiky Festus in a Mazelle Bridal two-piece set, holding hands inside a grand hall with checkered marble flooring and tall white columns. Both are styled by The Style Infidel. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

For their civil wedding, styled by The Style Infidel, Akin and Kiky arrived in matching ivory and white, and the looks are genuinely beautiful. Kiky wore a two-piece bridal set by Mazelle Bridal — a structured, long-sleeved top in ivory with subtle tonal texture across the bodice and sleeves, fitted through the shoulders and arms, paired with a flowing, draped skirt that falls to midi length and sweeps beautifully as she moves. The fabric sits in that warm space between cream and ivory, giving it a richness that pure white would not have had. She finished with a rounded pillbox-style bridal hat in matching ivory, a short birdcage veil sitting across her face, silver embellished heels, and a small loose bouquet of white and blush flowers that she is holding triumphantly in the air in the photos. Akin wore a white dinner jacket by Deji and Kola with a clean structured lapel, black formal trousers, a white dress shirt with a long white tie, and silver dress shoes that coordinate perfectly with Kiky’s heels. It is classic, and together they look like something out of a film.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus dancing on a black and white checkered marble floor inside a bright hall during their civil wedding ceremony. Kiky wears a bespoke ivory two-piece bridal set by Mazelle Bridal and Akin is in a custom white dinner jacket by Deji and Kola.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus dance across a grand hall during their civil wedding. Kiky wears a custom two-piece ivory bridal set by Mazelle Bridal with an ivory pillbox hat and birdcage veil. Akin wears a custom white dinner jacket by Deji and Kola. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

The photographs were taken inside a bright, airy hall with tall white columns and high ceilings, the couple dancing and laughing across a bold black and white checkered marble floor.

And this, as we said, is only the first civil wedding look. There are more to come, and we will be right here waiting.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php