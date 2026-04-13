Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Say “I Do” in an Elegant Ivory Civil Ceremony

“Signed, sealed, and forever.” Those were Akin Faminu‘s own words when he shared the first photos from his civil wedding with Kiky Festus, and truly, there is no better way to describe what we are looking at.

It has been quite the journey to get here. Three years after Kiky said yes to being his girlfriend, Akin decided it was time to ask another life-changing question, and he did it in the most Akin Faminu way imaginable. He proposed in Paris, because of course he did. The city of love, the ring, and a moment that the internet collectively screamed about for days. Then in December 2025, the couple held their introduction ceremony, the first formal event in their wedding journey, where both families came together properly for the first time. And now, the civil wedding. This is the second of four ceremonies the couple have planned, which means there is still so much more to come, but if this first look is anything to go by, every single event is going to be worth waiting for.

For their civil wedding, styled by The Style Infidel, Akin and Kiky arrived in matching ivory and white, and the looks are genuinely beautiful. Kiky wore a two-piece bridal set by Mazelle Bridal — a structured, long-sleeved top in ivory with subtle tonal texture across the bodice and sleeves, fitted through the shoulders and arms, paired with a flowing, draped skirt that falls to midi length and sweeps beautifully as she moves. The fabric sits in that warm space between cream and ivory, giving it a richness that pure white would not have had. She finished with a rounded pillbox-style bridal hat in matching ivory, a short birdcage veil sitting across her face, silver embellished heels, and a small loose bouquet of white and blush flowers that she is holding triumphantly in the air in the photos. Akin wore a white dinner jacket by Deji and Kola with a clean structured lapel, black formal trousers, a white dress shirt with a long white tie, and silver dress shoes that coordinate perfectly with Kiky’s heels. It is classic, and together they look like something out of a film.

The photographs were taken inside a bright, airy hall with tall white columns and high ceilings, the couple dancing and laughing across a bold black and white checkered marble floor.

And this, as we said, is only the first civil wedding look. There are more to come, and we will be right here waiting.

See more photos below