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Double the Celebration! Adunni Ade Marks Her Birthday With the Sweetest Baby Girl Announcement

Nollywood actress and producer Adunni Ade is celebrating her birthday today with a two-year-old baby announcement, revealing that she quietly welcomed a baby girl, whom she fondly calls Baby Sal. The mum-of-three kept the news private for over twenty-four months before choosing her birthday to share the moment with her fans.
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Close-up beauty headshot of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade showcasing her birthday soft glam makeup, a side-swept auburn hairstyle, and a textured abstract gown with shoulder cutouts.

Close-up beauty headshot of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade showcasing her birthday soft glam makeup, a side-swept auburn hairstyle, and a textured abstract gown with shoulder cutouts. Photo Credit: Adunni Ade/Instagram

BellaNaijarians, we have some beautiful news to brighten your Sunday. Today is the birthday of Nollywood actress and producer Adunni Ade, and while we were already prepared to celebrate her birthday portraits, she decided to hand us the sweetest surprise alongside them.

Adunni revealed today that she welcomed a baby girl two years ago. Yes, you read that correctly. For over twenty-four months, the mum-of-three protected her peace, choosing privacy over public speculation to quietly cherish her bundle of joy, whom she fondly calls Baby Sal.

Black and white close-up photo of Nigerian actress Adunni Ade sleeping in bed while cuddling her baby girl, Baby Sal.

Black and white close-up photo of Nigerian actress Adunni Ade sleeping in bed while cuddling her baby girl, Baby Sal. Photo Credit: Adunni Ade/Instagram

Opening up about the nearly decade-long journey that led to this moment, she shared that Baby Sal is her evidence that God writes beautiful stories in His own time. She also addressed any potential noise directly, noting that “peace is priceless” and making it clear that no homes were broken in the making of her family blessing.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her “fanmily” and well-wishers, Adunni wrote:

A year older. A year softer. A year wiser. Still standing. Still growing. Still becoming. Happy Birthday to me. As today marks my birthday, we have chosen to share this special moment with all my fanmily and well wishers.

Close-up of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade's young daughter wearing gold chain bracelets over a white long-sleeved shirt.

Close-up of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade’s young daughter wearing gold chain bracelets over a white long-sleeved shirt. Photo Credit: Adunni Ade/Instagram

Now to the looks, because Adunni came dressed for a full celebration. For her birthday, she wore a floor-length maxi gown against a muted olive green backdrop, featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern in orange, teal, and brown, layered under heavy vine-like orange embroidery. An asymmetrical cutout at the left shoulder adds a contemporary edge, balanced by long sleeves and a subtle puddle train.

Nigerian actress Adunni Ade posing in a long-sleeved, earth-toned embellished maxi gown with an asymmetric shoulder cutout for her 2026 birthday.

Nigerian actress Adunni Ade posing in a long-sleeved, earth-toned embellished maxi gown with an asymmetric shoulder cutout for her 2026 birthday. Photo Credit: Adunni Ade/Instagram

For her maternity portrait, she went in the opposite direction — a clean, minimalist side-profile shot in a form-fitting white ribbed maxi dress against a plain grey background, her baby bump at the centre of the frame, styled with a sleek high-volume ponytail and diamond earrings.

Side-profile maternity shoot of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade wearing a form-fitting white long-sleeved dress and cradling her baby bump.

Side-profile maternity shoot of Nollywood actress Adunni Ade wearing a form-fitting white long-sleeved dress and cradling her baby bump. Photo Credit: Adunni Ade/Instagram

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