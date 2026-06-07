Double the Celebration! Adunni Ade Marks Her Birthday With the Sweetest Baby Girl Announcement

BellaNaijarians, we have some beautiful news to brighten your Sunday. Today is the birthday of Nollywood actress and producer Adunni Ade, and while we were already prepared to celebrate her birthday portraits, she decided to hand us the sweetest surprise alongside them.

Adunni revealed today that she welcomed a baby girl two years ago. Yes, you read that correctly. For over twenty-four months, the mum-of-three protected her peace, choosing privacy over public speculation to quietly cherish her bundle of joy, whom she fondly calls Baby Sal.

Opening up about the nearly decade-long journey that led to this moment, she shared that Baby Sal is her evidence that God writes beautiful stories in His own time. She also addressed any potential noise directly, noting that “peace is priceless” and making it clear that no homes were broken in the making of her family blessing.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her “fanmily” and well-wishers, Adunni wrote:

A year older. A year softer. A year wiser. Still standing. Still growing. Still becoming. Happy Birthday to me. As today marks my birthday, we have chosen to share this special moment with all my fanmily and well wishers.

Now to the looks, because Adunni came dressed for a full celebration. For her birthday, she wore a floor-length maxi gown against a muted olive green backdrop, featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern in orange, teal, and brown, layered under heavy vine-like orange embroidery. An asymmetrical cutout at the left shoulder adds a contemporary edge, balanced by long sleeves and a subtle puddle train.

For her maternity portrait, she went in the opposite direction — a clean, minimalist side-profile shot in a form-fitting white ribbed maxi dress against a plain grey background, her baby bump at the centre of the frame, styled with a sleek high-volume ponytail and diamond earrings.