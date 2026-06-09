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Veekee James' 31st Birthday Photos Come With the Sweetest Surprise: Baby Eliana

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Veekee James’ 31st Birthday Photos Come With the Sweetest Surprise: Baby Eliana

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is celebrating her 31st birthday today with a crystal-embellished black gown from her own label, photographed by Felix Crown — and she used the occasion to introduce her daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, to the world. Baby Eliana was born on 2 May 2026, with her name meaning “My God has answered.”
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Close-up of Nigerian designer Veekee James highlighting the structured neckline and silver rhinestone details of her birthday gown.

Close-up of Nigerian designer Veekee James highlighting the structured neckline and silver rhinestone details of her birthday gown. Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram

If you have missed seeing Veekee James looking completely glammed up as if she stepped straight out of her own lookbook, today’s birthday photos are your reminder that she never really stopped—she just welcomed a baby in between.

The Nigerian fashion designer turns 31 today, celebrating the milestone with a striking photoshoot in one of her own custom creations. She wears a floor-length black column gown covered in silver crystal and rhinestone embellishments arranged in sweeping brushstroke patterns, balanced by a structured mock neckline, squared shoulders, and a dramatic train that pools generously at her feet.

Side profile silhouette of fashion designer Veekee James showcasing the train of her custom black birthday gown.

Side profile silhouette of fashion designer Veekee James showcasing the train of her custom black birthday gown. Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram

While the solo fashion shots deliver gorgeous drama, the most heartwarming photograph of the set features Veekee holding her baby girl, Eliana, who is dressed in a coordinating black ruffled outfit with a sweet bow headband.

Fashion designer Veekee James holding her newborn daughter Eliana Adeife Atere in a coordinating black ruffled outfit for her 31st birthday.

Fashion designer Veekee James holding her newborn daughter Eliana Adeife Atere in a coordinating black ruffled outfit for her 31st birthday. Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram

Eliana Adeife Atere was born on 2 May 2026 in the United States, following 48 hours of labour. Her name, which translates to “My God has answered,” was shared during her initial announcement alongside a dedicated Bible verse.

Veekee originally confirmed her pregnancy in February 2026, hosting a memorable gender reveal in Dubai just days later. Today, five weeks into her journey through motherhood, she marked the occasion with a deeply personal message:

This is Thirty-WON. A year older, but the greatest gift isn’t the age…
It’s the title I earned this year: MOTHER!

This birthday hits differently because my heart now beats outside my body.
Before this year, birthdays were about me. Now, they’re a reminder of the little soul who made me a mom and changed my life forever.
I’m super grateful to the Almighty God for every lesson, sacrifice, laughter, and every moment that motherhood has brought into my life.
A title I’m most proud of and the blessing I’ll cherish forever.

 

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