Veekee James’ 31st Birthday Photos Come With the Sweetest Surprise: Baby Eliana

If you have missed seeing Veekee James looking completely glammed up as if she stepped straight out of her own lookbook, today’s birthday photos are your reminder that she never really stopped—she just welcomed a baby in between.

The Nigerian fashion designer turns 31 today, celebrating the milestone with a striking photoshoot in one of her own custom creations. She wears a floor-length black column gown covered in silver crystal and rhinestone embellishments arranged in sweeping brushstroke patterns, balanced by a structured mock neckline, squared shoulders, and a dramatic train that pools generously at her feet.

While the solo fashion shots deliver gorgeous drama, the most heartwarming photograph of the set features Veekee holding her baby girl, Eliana, who is dressed in a coordinating black ruffled outfit with a sweet bow headband.

Eliana Adeife Atere was born on 2 May 2026 in the United States, following 48 hours of labour. Her name, which translates to “My God has answered,” was shared during her initial announcement alongside a dedicated Bible verse.

Veekee originally confirmed her pregnancy in February 2026, hosting a memorable gender reveal in Dubai just days later. Today, five weeks into her journey through motherhood, she marked the occasion with a deeply personal message: