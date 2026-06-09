FIFA World Cup 2026: Opening Ceremony, Match Schedule, Nigerian Performers & How to Watch

By 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, millions of people around the world will be tuned into one thing: the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. For the next five weeks, football will take over screens, timelines, group chats, viewing centres, and living rooms as 48 nations battle across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in the biggest World Cup ever staged.

While Nigeria will not be represented on the pitch this time around, Nigerian stars will still be taking centre stage. Burna Boy is set to perform at the opening ceremony alongside Shakira, while Rema, Davido, and Ayra Starr all feature prominently on the official FIFA World Cup album. So whether you are watching for the football, the music, or a little bit of both, there is plenty for you to look forward to.

If you’re already planning your viewing schedule, we’ve put together everything you need to know — from where to watch every match in Nigeria to the opening ceremony performances and the Nigerian stars soundtracking the tournament.