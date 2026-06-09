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FIFA World Cup 2026: Opening Ceremony, Match Schedule, Nigerian Performers & How to Watch
The countdown is officially over and the biggest football tournament in history kicks off this week. From full television channel guides and streaming options to the exact times you need to tune in from Nigeria, here is your definitive playbook for the tournament—including a look at the major Afrobeats stars headlining the global stage.
By 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, millions of people around the world will be tuned into one thing: the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. For the next five weeks, football will take over screens, timelines, group chats, viewing centres, and living rooms as 48 nations battle across Canada, Mexico, and the United States in the biggest World Cup ever staged.
While Nigeria will not be represented on the pitch this time around, Nigerian stars will still be taking centre stage. Burna Boy is set to perform at the opening ceremony alongside Shakira, while Rema, Davido, and Ayra Starr all feature prominently on the official FIFA World Cup album. So whether you are watching for the football, the music, or a little bit of both, there is plenty for you to look forward to.
If you’re already planning your viewing schedule, we’ve put together everything you need to know — from where to watch every match in Nigeria to the opening ceremony performances and the Nigerian stars soundtracking the tournament.
How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in Nigeria
Following all 104 matches from home or on the move has been made accessible through extensive broadcast partnerships across Nigeria.
- DStv and GOtv: Broadcasting every single match live across SuperSport channels. Subscribers can also stream all fixtures via the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream mobile apps.
- StarTimes: Providing live coverage of all 104 matches on ST Sports Life and ST World Football. Mobile users can stream the entire tournament live on the StarTimes ON app.
- NTA: Partnering to provide terrestrial free-to-air coverage, ensuring homes nationwide have access to key matches and daily highlight packages.
- YouTube: Serving as an official FIFA platform for match previews, official highlights, and selected regional clip packages.
Opening Night Details: The Kick-Off Schedule
Mark your calendars for the official opening blockbusters. Note that all times listed below are adjusted to West Africa Time (WAT) for Nigerian viewers.
The Opening Ceremony and Match 1
- The Date: Thursday, 11 June 2026
- The Ceremony: Kicks off at 18:30 WAT. The live show features a major headline performance by Burna Boy and Colombian icon Shakira, who will perform the official tournament song “Dai Dai“. They are joined by a global lineup including Tyla, J Balvin, and Alejandro Fernández.
- The Match: Mexico vs. South Africa kicks off immediately following the ceremony at 20:00 WAT live from the Estadio Azteca.
Day 2 Host Nation Matches
- Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Friday, 12 June 2026, at 23:00 WAT, broadcasting live from the Toronto Stadium. The pre-match ceremony features Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé.
- USA vs. Paraguay: Saturday, 13 June 2026, at 02:00 WAT (early morning), live from the Los Angeles Stadium. The stadium pre-match show features a massive collaborative performance by Katy Perry, Rema, and LISA.
Nigerian Music Stars Headlining the World Cup Album
Beyond the stadium opening shows, the official 18-track FIFA World Cup album is heavily anchored by three of Nigeria’s premier musical exports:
- Rema: Collaborates with LISA and Brazilian singer Anitta on the high-tempo track “Goals“.
- Davido: Joins forces with Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado for the track “No Place Like Home“.
- Ayra Starr: Pairs up with American artist Latto for the official anthem “Show Me“.