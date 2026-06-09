The Ghana Movie Awards 2026 Red Carpet Was a Fashion Feast | See the Photos

If there was one thing the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards red carpet wasn’t short on, it was stunning and gorgeous outfits.

Hosts Daniel Etim Effiong and Juliet Ibrahim set the pace early. Daniel arrived in a black tuxedo with an extended tailcoat and sequin-covered lapels that faded gradually across the jacket, while Juliet treated the carpet like a wardrobe change challenge. Her first look centred on pearls, with strands draped across a champagne-toned gown in looping patterns. Later, she returned in a midnight-blue gown covered in sequins and beadwork, finished with a sculptural velvet collar that framed her shoulders.

That willingness to switch things up wasn’t limited to the hosts. Several guests arrived with their own fashion plot twists, including Nana Akua Addo, who continues to approach red carpets as though a single look is rarely enough. She started with a strapless forest-green gown featuring a corseted bodice and hand-painted tie-dye detailing before changing into a hot-pink suit with red accents and an oversized fascinator that extended across part of her face.

Yvonne Nelson took a different route entirely. Her floor-length crimson gown paired dense metallic beadwork with sharp shoulder cutouts and a keyhole neckline, creating a look that balanced embellishment with structure.

Taken together, the carpet felt less like a parade of matching trends and more like a series of individual fashion statements. Pearls sat alongside sharp tailoring, sequins shared space with corsetry, and structured velvet collars appeared next to avant-garde architectural silhouettes.

See how both Ghanaian and Nigerian stars showed up for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards ceremony below.