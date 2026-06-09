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The Ghana Movie Awards 2026 Red Carpet Was a Fashion Feast | See the Photos

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The Ghana Movie Awards 2026 Red Carpet Was a Fashion Feast | See the Photos

The 2026 Ghana Movie Awards red carpet showcased a premium display of West African tailoring at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Co-hosted by event leads Daniel Etim Effiong and Juliet Ibrahim—who both delivered multiple high-fashion look changes—the night featured standout style moments alongside a structured, modern blue ankara fishtail dress worn by Nana Ama McBrown.
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Yvonne Nelson in an embellished crimson gown, Daniel Etim Effiong in a sequined black tuxedo, and Mona in a structural white gown with architectural loops at the Ghana Movie Awards 2026.

Yvonne Nelson in an embellished crimson gown, Daniel Etim Effiong in a sequined black tuxedo, and Mona in a structural white gown with architectural loops at the Ghana Movie Awards 2026.

If there was one thing the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards red carpet wasn’t short on, it was stunning and gorgeous outfits.

Hosts Daniel Etim Effiong and Juliet Ibrahim set the pace early. Daniel arrived in a black tuxedo with an extended tailcoat and sequin-covered lapels that faded gradually across the jacket, while Juliet treated the carpet like a wardrobe change challenge. Her first look centred on pearls, with strands draped across a champagne-toned gown in looping patterns. Later, she returned in a midnight-blue gown covered in sequins and beadwork, finished with a sculptural velvet collar that framed her shoulders.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim at the Ghana Movie Awards 2026 wearing a sheer champagne dress draped in pearl lattice strands and a midnight blue velvet-accented sequin gown.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim at the Ghana Movie Awards 2026 wearing a sheer champagne dress draped in pearl lattice strands and a midnight blue velvet-accented sequin gown.

That willingness to switch things up wasn’t limited to the hosts. Several guests arrived with their own fashion plot twists, including Nana Akua Addo, who continues to approach red carpets as though a single look is rarely enough. She started with a strapless forest-green gown featuring a corseted bodice and hand-painted tie-dye detailing before changing into a hot-pink suit with red accents and an oversized fascinator that extended across part of her face.

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo's two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

A side-by-side photo comparison of Nana Akua Addo’s two custom fashion choices for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards: a two-tone pink and red trouser suit by Medlin Boss and a hand-painted forest green gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

Yvonne Nelson took a different route entirely. Her floor-length crimson gown paired dense metallic beadwork with sharp shoulder cutouts and a keyhole neckline, creating a look that balanced embellishment with structure.

Actress Yvonne Nelson standing in a dimly lit hallway wearing a floor-length crimson red column gown on sheer tulle, intricately detailed with silver and metallic beadwork patterns.

Actress Yvonne Nelson standing in a dimly lit hallway wearing a floor-length crimson red column gown on sheer tulle, intricately detailed with silver and metallic beadwork patterns. Photo Credit: Yvonne Nelson/Instagram

Taken together, the carpet felt less like a parade of matching trends and more like a series of individual fashion statements. Pearls sat alongside sharp tailoring, sequins shared space with corsetry, and structured velvet collars appeared next to avant-garde architectural silhouettes.

See how both Ghanaian and Nigerian stars showed up for the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards ceremony below.

Mona against a dark wall in a strapless cream evening gown completely covered in multi-sized crystals, framed by an architectural cage-like loop structure.

Mona against a dark wall in a strapless cream evening gown completely covered in multi-sized crystals, framed by an architectural cage-like loop structure. Photo Credit: Mona/Instagram

Actors Deyemi Okanlawon in a textured gold double-breasted suit and Daniel Etim Effiong in an embellished black tailcoat tuxedo posing together against a dark wooden backdrop.

Actors Deyemi Okanlawon in a textured gold double-breasted suit and Daniel Etim Effiong in an embellished black tailcoat tuxedo posing together against a dark wooden backdrop. Photo Credit: Daniel Etim Effiong/Instagram

Professional dancer Endurance Grand posing against a dark backdrop in a multi-coloured vertical striped blazer and matching wide-leg trousers, holding a reddish-brown walking cane.

Professional dancer Endurance Grand posing against a dark backdrop in a multi-coloured vertical striped blazer and matching wide-leg trousers, holding a reddish-brown walking cane. Photo Credit: Endurance Grand/Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown posing in a custom structured fishtail gown made from patterned blue ankara fabric, detailed with orange beadwork and tiered ruffles at the hem.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown posing in a custom structured fishtail gown made from patterned blue ankara fabric, detailed with orange beadwork and tiered ruffles at the hem. Photo Credit: Nana Ama McBrown/Instagram 

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