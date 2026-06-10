Jackie Appiah Just Served Pure Opulence in Structural Magenta at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards

The 2026 Ghana Movie Awards provided enough style inspiration to fuel our moodboards for the rest of the year, but we need to talk about Jackie Appiah immediately. The Ghanaian icon arrived in a custom metallic magenta-purple gown that was pure, unfiltered opulence. If you’ve been looking for a sign to ditch basic black for your next big event, this rich jewel tone is your official green light.

This gown was all about the architectural details. It featured a wide, off-the-shoulder portrait neckline that wrapped around her arms like a sculpted cape, complete with a plunging sweetheart cutout bordered by heavy silver rhinestones. Adding serious dimension to the gown was a waterfall of origami-inspired fan pleats. The sharp, structured pleating sat beautifully at the bodice before cascading down the right side of her skirt in a magnificent, tiered ruffle effect.

Jackie finished the styling with a structured updo, a sweeping side fringe, and a crisp, glossy nude lip. She accessorised with a metallic silver clutch and a diamond tennis bracelet that complemented the rhinestone detailing. We are completely fixated on this magenta look—are you saving this to your fashion mood board ASAP, or what?