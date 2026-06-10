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Jackie Appiah Just Served Pure Opulence in Structural Magenta at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards

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Jackie Appiah Just Served Pure Opulence in Structural Magenta at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards

Ghanaian acting icon Jackie Appiah attended the 15th Ghana Movie Awards in Accra wearing a custom structural column gown. The metallic magenta-purple look featured a bold off-the-shoulder portrait neckline, heavy silver rhinestone borders, and a magnificent waterfall of origami-inspired fan pleats.
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Jackie Appiah smiling and leaning against a wooden cabinet, showcasing the off-the-shoulder portrait neckline and rhinestone trim of her purple gown.

Jackie Appiah smiling and leaning against a wooden cabinet, showcasing the off-the-shoulder portrait neckline and rhinestone trim of her purple gown. Photo Credit: Jackie Appiah/Instagram

The 2026 Ghana Movie Awards provided enough style inspiration to fuel our moodboards for the rest of the year, but we need to talk about Jackie Appiah immediately. The Ghanaian icon arrived in a custom metallic magenta-purple gown that was pure, unfiltered opulence. If you’ve been looking for a sign to ditch basic black for your next big event, this rich jewel tone is your official green light.

This gown was all about the architectural details. It featured a wide, off-the-shoulder portrait neckline that wrapped around her arms like a sculpted cape, complete with a plunging sweetheart cutout bordered by heavy silver rhinestones. Adding serious dimension to the gown was a waterfall of origami-inspired fan pleats. The sharp, structured pleating sat beautifully at the bodice before cascading down the right side of her skirt in a magnificent, tiered ruffle effect.

Actress Jackie Appiah on the red carpet at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards holding a silver clutch in front of an event backdrop with gold trophies.

Actress Jackie Appiah on the red carpet at the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards holding a silver clutch in front of an event backdrop with gold trophies. Photo Credit: Jackie Appiah/Instagram

Jackie finished the styling with a structured updo, a sweeping side fringe, and a crisp, glossy nude lip. She accessorised with a metallic silver clutch and a diamond tennis bracelet that complemented the rhinestone detailing. We are completely fixated on this magenta look—are you saving this to your fashion mood board ASAP, or what?

Full-length portrait of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah posing against a dark wood wall in a custom metallic magenta column gown with structured fan pleating.

Full-length portrait of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah posing against a dark wood wall in a custom metallic magenta column gown with structured fan pleating. Photo Credit: Jackie Appiah/Instagram

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