Big Moves! Tony Elumelu Elected as Incoming Chairman of Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company, has officially announced a massive leadership transition. The billionaire investor and business leader, Tony O. Elumelu, has been elected as the next Chairman of the board, with his appointment taking effect from 1 January 2027.

Elumelu, who joined the Seplat Board in January 2026, is famously the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, which holds a substantial 20.07% shareholding in Seplat Energy. Known globally for his incredible track record of value creation and his economic philosophy of Africapitalism, his upcoming chairmanship marks an exciting new chapter for the dual-listed giant, which trades on both the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL).

The board also announced that the current Independent Chairman, Udoma Udo Udoma, who stepped into the role in April 2024, will officially retire on 31 December 2026. In tandem with this transition, Effiong Okon has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

Sharing his vision and gratitude on the monumental appointment, Tony Elumelu stated: