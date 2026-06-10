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Stone Grey and Butter Yellow? Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Our New Style Mood Board

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Stone Grey and Butter Yellow? Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Our New Style Mood Board

Looking for fresh ways to do matching couple outfits? Obi Cubana and Lush Eby just gave us the perfect style blueprint, stepping out in beautifully coordinated tailored suits using a fresh palette of stone grey and butter yellow.
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Full portrait of Nigerian entrepreneur Obi Cubana in a grey suit next to his wife Ebele Iyiegbu in a yellow double-breasted suit and silk scarf.

Full portrait of Nigerian entrepreneur Obi Cubana in a grey suit next to his wife Ebele Iyiegbu in a yellow double-breasted suit and silk scarf. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

Don’t you just love love? And don’t you just love when love, colour, and great style show up in the same photo?

Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, better known as Lush Eby, have us smiling over their latest photo. If you’ve ever wondered how couples can coordinate outfits without looking like they’re wearing matching costumes, this is a pretty good place to start.

Instead of the usual dark suits, they went in a lighter direction. Obi wore a stone-grey suit paired with an open-neck cream shirt, while Eby stepped out in a butter-yellow suit that instantly draws the eye. Side by side, the colours feel fresh and unexpected, and together they make a combination we’re already filing away for future fashion inspiration.

Obi kept things relaxed with gold-framed sunglasses, a chain, a wristwatch, and black dress shoes. Eby paired her suit with a patterned silk scarf in brown and white tones, adding another layer to the look. Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up look, while her makeup stayed soft and understated.

Ebele Iyiegbu in a butter yellow pantsuit affectionately kissing her husband Obi Cubana, who is wearing a stone grey suit, on the cheek.

Ebele Iyiegbu in a butter yellow pantsuit affectionately kissing her husband Obi Cubana, who is wearing a stone grey suit, on the cheek. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

What makes this photo work is that they are dressed for the same occasion without dressing the same. The stone grey and butter yellow pairing feels cool, stylish, and easy to recreate for couples looking for something beyond the usual matching outfits.

Safe to say this one is going straight onto a few mood boards.

Ebele Iyiegbu placing a hand on her husband Obi Cubana's waist as they pose together in their stone grey and butter yellow tailored suits.

Ebele Iyiegbu placing a hand on her husband Obi Cubana’s waist as they pose together in their stone grey and butter yellow tailored suits. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

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