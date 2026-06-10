Stone Grey and Butter Yellow? Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Our New Style Mood Board

Don’t you just love love? And don’t you just love when love, colour, and great style show up in the same photo?

Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, better known as Lush Eby, have us smiling over their latest photo. If you’ve ever wondered how couples can coordinate outfits without looking like they’re wearing matching costumes, this is a pretty good place to start.

Instead of the usual dark suits, they went in a lighter direction. Obi wore a stone-grey suit paired with an open-neck cream shirt, while Eby stepped out in a butter-yellow suit that instantly draws the eye. Side by side, the colours feel fresh and unexpected, and together they make a combination we’re already filing away for future fashion inspiration.

Obi kept things relaxed with gold-framed sunglasses, a chain, a wristwatch, and black dress shoes. Eby paired her suit with a patterned silk scarf in brown and white tones, adding another layer to the look. Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up look, while her makeup stayed soft and understated.

What makes this photo work is that they are dressed for the same occasion without dressing the same. The stone grey and butter yellow pairing feels cool, stylish, and easy to recreate for couples looking for something beyond the usual matching outfits.

Safe to say this one is going straight onto a few mood boards.