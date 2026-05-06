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Obi Cubana, Ebele & Their Sons Serve Timeless Style in This All-Black Family Shoot

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Obi Cubana, Ebele & Their Sons Serve Timeless Style in This All-Black Family Shoot

Obinna and Ebele Iyiegbu joined their five sons for a coordinated family portrait featuring formal all-black attire. The outdoor photoshoot, set against a natural garden backdrop, demonstrates a sophisticated approach to monochromatic styling for large family units.
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Close-up portrait of Obi Cubana and Ebele Iyiegbu seated with their five sons in coordinated black formal wear for a family photoshoot.

Obi Cubana is seated centrally in a black suit and rimless glasses, alongside Ebele Iyiegbu in a sequinned blazer, surrounded by their five sons in matching black blazers. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

Would you consider an all-black look for a family photoshoot? Because if you have ever needed convincing, Obi Cubana and his family just made the strongest possible case for it.

It does not even have to be for a serious occasion. You could all just find yourselves wearing black on the same day and before you know it, someone suggests a photo, and suddenly the whole family is posing on the lawn, looking like you planned it six months in advance. That is the thing about a coordinated all-black look, it has a way of looking deliberate even when it is not.

All seven of them — Obi Cubana, his wife Ebele, and their five sons — are dressed in black from head to toe, positioned on a lush green lawn with dense foliage behind them. The contrast between the formal black clothing and the natural garden setting gives the photographs a warmth that a studio backdrop simply cannot replicate.

The Iyiegbu family, including Obi Cubana and Ebele Iyiegbu, standing on a lush garden lawn in coordinated all-black formal attire.

A wide-angle family portrait featuring Obinna and Ebele Iyiegbu with their five sons. The group is styled in monochromatic black suits and sequinned blazers, set against a natural green foliage backdrop. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

Obi sits at the centre in a black suit and black button-down shirt, his rimless glasses completing the look with a clean, understated finish. Beside him, Ebele is dressed in a sequinned black blazer and matching trousers, her vibrant red manicure and jewellery providing the only colour in the frame — and doing so with real intention. The five boys are arranged behind and around their parents, each in a black blazer and matching shirt, several finished with pocket squares.

The entire look is simple and very well executed. Would you and your family be trying this?

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A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

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