Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Make Vacation Style Look Effortlessly Cool | See Photos

It’s summer, and you know what that means — holiday season! Obi Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, is soaking it all in and enjoying precious moments with his family in Toronto, Ontario.

The business mogul and serial entrepreneur first gave us a glimpse of their getaway with photos of his family at the airport, ready to jet off to their vacation destination.

Now, he’s shared new photos featuring just him and his wife, Lush Eby, and the couple look effortlessly stylish and relaxed. Obi keeps it classic in a black T-shirt with bold white lettering, paired with well-fitted black jeans. A silver bracelet, wristwatch, and his glasses complete the look, giving him a clean, refined appearance.

Lush Eby matches the laid-back energy in a rich brown, sleeveless jumpsuit with an easy, flattering fit. She accessorises with oversized black sunglasses, layered gold jewellery, and a sleek black bag tucked behind her.

The couple look happy and at ease, fully embracing their time away together.

See more lovely photos below.