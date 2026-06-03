5 Things to Know About Uganda’s Ghetto Kids Ahead of Their 2026 World Cup Final Performance

If you have spent any time on the internet over the last few years, chances are you have come across the Ghetto Kids. The Ugandan dance group’s high-energy performances have a definitive way of stopping people mid-scroll. Recently, the group brought their signature choreography to “Dai Dai,” the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem by Shakira and Burna Boy.

As the world prepares for their upcoming appearance alongside Shakira at the World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium on 19 July, here are five essential facts about the Kampala creators who made it to football’s ultimate stage.

They grew up in the Katwe slums of Kampala

Founded in 2014 by Dauda Kavuma, the Ghetto Kids began in the Katwe slums of Kampala, Uganda. Kavuma’s foundation has provided shelter, nutrition, and education to street children since 2007, using music, dance, and drama as a sustainable pathway to a better life. The group currently supports 60 children between the ages of 4 and 16, all coming from underprivileged backgrounds.

A viral 2014 video changed everything

The group first secured international attention after a homemade dance routine to Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo‘s hit track “Sitya Loss” went viral online. Their digital footprint expanded significantly in 2017 when they teamed up with Rwanda-born choreographer Sherrie Silver for a routine to Angolan musician Dotorado Pro’s Afro-house track “Marimba Rija,” gathering over 25 million views and establishing a permanent global audience.

They made Britain’s Got Talent history

The Ghetto Kids became a global talking point when they earned a Golden Buzzer mid-performance on Britain’s Got Talent—marking the first time in the franchise’s history that the buzzer was pressed before an act had even finished their routine. The moment introduced their story to a massive European audience and ultimately propelled them to the competition’s finals.

They have commanded global stages for years

Their upcoming stadium performance is part of a long history of high-profile appearances. The group famously featured in French Montana’s multi-platinum “Unforgettable” music video, performed at events during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and made their Norwegian debut at the Oslo Business Forum in September 2025. Their accolades include an AFRIMMA Award, a YouTube Creators Award, and official recognition from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

They are co-starring in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

The group’s relationship with Shakira evolved from a viral dance challenge they created for one of her tracks, eventually landing them a featured slot in the official Hannah Lux Davis-directed music video for “Dai Dai” alongside Burna Boy. Now, Shakira has confirmed the Ghetto Kids will join her live on stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for the halftime show on 19 July—placing the Kampala dancers in front of a global television audience expected to exceed one billion viewers