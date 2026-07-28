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Highlights of Shakira and Burna Boy World Cup Performances

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Highlights of Shakira and Burna Boy World Cup Performances

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Burna Boy in a denim outfit and Shakira in a yellow dress singing together on stage with backup dancers at Estadio Azteca.

Burna Boy and Shakira perform the official anthem “Dai Dai” during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup might be over, but we still can’t get over Shakira and Burna Boy‘s performances at the World Cup. Their song, Dai Dai, is FIFA’s official World Cup song, which broke the record for topping Spotify’s Global Chart. It’s the first time that Shakira and Burna Boy will be collaborating on a song, and it doesn’t get better than collaborating for the World Cup, an occasion that unites the entire world. It is always refreshing to hear the song at the beginning of every World Cup match throughout the 2026 tournament.

However, what’s more appealing were their performances at the World Cup during the opening ceremony and the final halftime show. Shakira and Burna Boy invited the Ugandan Ghetto Kids for their performances, including in the official music video for the song, and that lifted the spirit of the song.

Burna Boy and Shakira embrace members of the Ghetto Kids in a group hug on the yellow stage following their halftime show performance.

Burna Boy and Shakira share a post-performance group embrace on the pitch with the Ghetto Kids dancers at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Performance!

Shakira and Burna Boy officially kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a vibrant performance of Dai Dai. Joined by Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, the duo brought together music and dance from different continents in a fitting celebration of football’s biggest tournament.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

The pair returned for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show with an even grander rendition of Dai Dai. Backed by dazzling visuals, energetic choreography, and another memorable appearance by the Ghetto Kids, the performance provided a spectacular finale to a month-long celebration of football and music.

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