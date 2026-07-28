Highlights of Shakira and Burna Boy World Cup Performances

The 2026 FIFA World Cup might be over, but we still can’t get over Shakira and Burna Boy‘s performances at the World Cup. Their song, Dai Dai, is FIFA’s official World Cup song, which broke the record for topping Spotify’s Global Chart. It’s the first time that Shakira and Burna Boy will be collaborating on a song, and it doesn’t get better than collaborating for the World Cup, an occasion that unites the entire world. It is always refreshing to hear the song at the beginning of every World Cup match throughout the 2026 tournament.

However, what’s more appealing were their performances at the World Cup during the opening ceremony and the final halftime show. Shakira and Burna Boy invited the Ugandan Ghetto Kids for their performances, including in the official music video for the song, and that lifted the spirit of the song.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Performance!

Shakira and Burna Boy officially kicked off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a vibrant performance of Dai Dai. Joined by Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, the duo brought together music and dance from different continents in a fitting celebration of football’s biggest tournament.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

The pair returned for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show with an even grander rendition of Dai Dai. Backed by dazzling visuals, energetic choreography, and another memorable appearance by the Ghetto Kids, the performance provided a spectacular finale to a month-long celebration of football and music.