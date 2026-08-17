Bola Matel-Okoh Brings Nigeria’s Leading Women in Business to The Executive Woman Summit 2.0

What happens when some of Nigeria’s most influential women in business and leadership are invited to one room to talk about playing to win? Bola Matel-Okoh is bringing that conversation to Lagos this October, and she has assembled quite the power lineup.

On October 28, 2026, Executive Coach and CEO of BMO Advisory Services Bola Matel-Okoh brings back her flagship The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS) to Victoria Island, Lagos, for its highly anticipated second edition.

Registrations are ongoing at bolamatelokoh.com/tews.

Themed Playing to Win: Elevate Your Vision, Value and Visibility, this year’s summit is designed for women who are building, leading, influencing and stepping into their next level; from C-suite executives and entrepreneurs to founders, professionals and emerging leaders.

According to the organisers, TEWS 2.0 is designed to help women strengthen their leadership voice, build executive presence, expand their professional networks and confidently position themselves for greater opportunities without compromising who they are.

“Women often rise in their careers by adapting, minimising parts of themselves or conforming to leadership norms that were never designed with them in mind,” said Bola Matel-Okoh. “Our task at The Executive Woman Summit is to design systems that enable executive women not only to rise but also to remain at the highest levels of leadership.”

The Speaker Lineup Alone Is Enough To Get Nigeria Talking;

Bola Adesola, Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria.

Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group.

Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Chairman of MTN Foundation.

Folake Sanu, Transformational Business Executive and Leadership Strategist.

And that’s just the beginning. Expect thought-provoking conversations around leadership, power, influence, executive presence and building a career and life that reflects who you truly are, not simply who you are expected to be.

But TEWS is not all boardroom talk. Think meaningful networking, candid conversations, new connections and a room filled with women who are equally ambitious about what comes next. It is a space to learn, exchange ideas, meet potential collaborators and leave with relationships that could outlive the event itself.

For Bola Matel-Okoh, the vision is bigger than a one-day summit: to create a community where women can rise without shrinking, lead without losing themselves and become more intentional about the value they bring to every room.

TEWS 2.0 is happening October 28 in Lagos, and with less than 200 seats left, this is one room worth getting into early.

Ready to play to win? Register Here.

For brands looking to put their name alongside a powerful community of executive women, founders and decision-makers, strategic partnership opportunities are also available. Email [email protected].

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