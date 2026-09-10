Akume, Alakija, Fayemi, Others To Headline 10th Voice Of Women Conference

Ten years after creating a platform for women to speak, be heard and influence the conversations that shape society, the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation (VOWEF), in partnership with Women Radio WFM 91.7, is set to mark its 10th anniversary with the 10th Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW2026).



The landmark conference, themed “A Decade of Voices and Impact,” will hold on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, CON; renowned business leader and philanthropist, Folorunso Alakija; Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Hansatu Adegbite among distinguished leaders expected to attend. But VOW2026 is not simply a celebration of the past decade. It is a platform for asking a critical question: what comes next for women and girls — and who will shape it?



VOW2026 Awards to Celebrate Outstanding Women, Organisations and Institutions

A major highlight of the 10th anniversary edition will be the VOW2026 Awards, recognising individuals, organisations, companies and government institutions making meaningful contributions to women, families and society. The awards will spotlight leadership, innovation, commitment and measurable impact in advancing the rights, opportunities, participation and wellbeing of women and families. The award categories include Lifetime Achievement Award, Family-Focused Organisation Award, Gender-Balance Empowerment Company Award, Social Media Innovation Award, Woman of the Year Award, Government Agency Supporting Women & Families Award, Civil Society Organisation Supporting Women & Families Award.



A National Platform, From the Grassroots to the Next Generation



With participants expected from all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, VOW2026 will bring together established women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, grassroots women, students, young women, civil society organisations, development partners, media professionals and advocates. A major feature will be “The Power of Women: Across Generations — Shaping What Comes Next,” an intergenerational conversation bringing together women at different stages of leadership and from diverse fields. The session will explore how experience, fresh perspectives and collective action can strengthen women’s participation and influence across society. To extend participation beyond the conference venue, VOW2026 will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital platforms, enabling audiences across Nigeria and beyond to follow the conversations and participate in the wider national dialogue.

The conference will also spotlight five women contesting the 2027 elections, creating space for conversations around women’s political participation, leadership and representation in decision-making.

VOW2026 will go beyond conversation to create tangible opportunities for women. Asha Microfinance Bank will provide grants to 10 women, supporting their economic aspirations and helping turn empowerment into practical opportunity.

Speaking ahead of the 10th edition, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, Convener of the Voice of Women Conference & Awards and Executive Director of the Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, said the anniversary is an opportunity not only to celebrate the journey but to deliberately shape the future.

“VOW2026 is a celebration of ten years of voices, stories, courage and impact. For a decade, the Voice of Women platform has provided a space where women can speak, be heard and contribute meaningfully to conversations that shape our society. As we mark this milestone, we are not only looking back at the journey; we are looking ahead to the next decade and the kind of impact we want to create.”

Aisha Sanni, Programmes Manager, Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, said the 10th edition was deliberately designed to ensure that the next chapter of the platform reflects the diversity of women across Nigeria and creates space for those whose voices are often missing from national conversations.

“A decade is an important milestone, but for us, it is also a responsibility. We want the next decade to reach further — to women whose voices are often missing from national conversations, and to young women and students who will become tomorrow’s leaders, decision-makers and changemakers. VOW2026 is about creating the space, confidence and opportunities for those voices to be part of what comes next.”

Over the past decade, the Voice of Women Conference & Awards has evolved into a platform for advocacy, empowerment, leadership, dialogue, recognition and action, providing women with opportunities to share their experiences, access knowledge, influence conversations and translate their voices into meaningful change. As VOW enters its second decade, its focus is firmly on expanding that reach — from the grassroots to the highest levels of leadership, and from today’s women leaders to the young women who will carry the conversation forward.

VOW2026 is supported by FirstBank, Asha Microfinance, Lotus Bank, Ekiti State Government, LIRS, Nigeria Bottling Company, LASENA, Air Peace, United Airlines, Checkers Custard, Amandla Institute, Betacare, Dejabys Empowerment Initiative, WRAPA and ActionAid.

From Lagos to the six geopolitical zones, VOW2026 will bring women’s voices into one national conversation — celebrating ten years of progress while creating space for the women who will shape the decade ahead.



VOW2026A: Decade Of Voices And Impact

Date: Tuesday 6 October 2026

Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos

Media Contact: Emmanuel Olonade, Communications Specialist, VOW2026.

[email protected]

Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation (VOWEF)

In partnership with Women Radio WFM 91.7

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Voice Of Women Conference