Media Houses Championing Women’s Representation Honored at ReportHer Awards 2025

Premium Times, BONews Service, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) emerged winners at the 2025 ReportHer Awards, held on Friday in Lagos, to celebrate media organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to gender equity and women’s representation in journalism.

The awards, a collaborative initiative of Women Radio 91.7FM and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), recognized outstanding performance across four key categories reflecting crucial areas for improving women’s representation in Nigerian media.

Premium Times won the Excellence in GBV Reporting category for its accountability-focused investigative reporting on gender-based violence, reproductive justice and gender-policy issues. The news organisation was commended for examining the social, cultural, legal and political drivers of gender-defined survival issues through ethical, accurate and solutions-driven reporting.

BONews Service clinched the Excellence in Inclusive Advocacy and Reportage award for its balanced, fair and nuanced media coverage promoting gender equality, disability inclusion and social justice.

In the Excellence in Pro-Women Workplace Policy category, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) emerged winner for implementing supportive policies including six-month maternity leave, two-hour reduction in daily work hours for six months after resumption from maternity leave, 14 days of paternity leave, creche facilities in its Abuja headquarters and Lagos office, and light duty work options for nursing workers.

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria won the Excellence in Female Leadership Representation award, with 70 per cent of management leadership positions headed by women, 11 women serving as heads of department in the FRCN committee of management, and six women occupying deputy director positions across FRCN regional offices.

The organizers stated that while one winner emerged per category, every media house committed to fair and balanced reporting was acknowledged and celebrated. They thanked editors, reporters, producers, digital storytellers and cartoonists whose dedication ensures that women’s voices are heard, respected and represented.

Motunrayo Alaka CEO Wole Soyinka centre for Investigative Journalism highlighted that WSCIJ has for 20 years championed courageous, inclusive journalism that empowers reporters, strengthens media leadership and advances gender and social equity through collaborations, training, fellowships, mentorship, the Report Women program and the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

CEO of Women Radio 91.7FM, Toun Okewale Sonaiya noted that since 2015, Women Radio 91.7FM, Nigeria’s only female-centric radio station, has been a powerful tool for women’s development, rights and inclusive governance through initiatives including NimiAI, Nigeria’s first AI radio host supporting women with real-time tailored assistance; ReportHer trainings through the Women Radio Centre training female journalists in investigative reporting; media dialogues amplifying women’s stories; and the annual Voice of Women Conference and Awards, Nigeria’s largest inclusive convening advancing women’s leadership and grassroots influence.

The ReportHer Awards 2025 was supported by Ford Foundation West Africa. The organisers stated that the initiative aims to strengthen media accountability and foster a sustained culture of gender-inclusive reporting across the country.

