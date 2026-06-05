African Philanthropy Forum and Adeleke Alex-Adedipe Bring Together Some of Nigeria’s Most Influential Leaders

On the evening of June 4, 2026, some of Nigeria’s leading philanthropists, business executives, and foundation leaders gathered at the JetSki Club in Ikoyi for a convening hosted by African Philanthropy Forum (APF) in partnership with APF member Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, Managing Partner – Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe.



Unlike the large public forums that often dominate the social impact landscape, this event was intentionally smaller. The idea was simple: create a space where meaningful conversations could happen naturally, relationships could be strengthened, and new partnerships could emerge. The event brought together a carefully curated group of leaders who are shaping conversations around business, philanthropy, development, and social impact across Africa.

Welcoming guests, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, Gbenga Oyebode, APF Board Chair and Co-Founder of Aluko & Oyebode, and APF Executive Director, Mosun Layode, reflected on the importance of creating spaces where meaningful conversations can happen beyond conference halls and boardrooms. Their remarks set the tone for an evening focused not only on networking, but on building relationships capable of driving lasting impact across the continent.



A key highlight of the evening was a candid discussion featuring APF members who shared their experiences of being part of a community committed to advancing African-led philanthropy and development. The conversation featured Zakari A. Momodu, Projects Director at the Aliko Dangote Foundation; Aishah N. Ahmad, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Soniya Asusu Nupe; and Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer of ACT Foundation.



Together, they offered personal reflections on the evolving landscape of African philanthropy, the value of collaboration, and the importance of building institutions and networks that can help accelerate development across the continent. Their stories resonated strongly with guests, sparking thoughtful questions and lively discussions on leadership, legacy, giving, and the role of private citizens and institutions in shaping Africa’s future.

The networking session that followed transformed the venue into a hub of energetic conversations. Small groups gathered to exchange ideas, discuss emerging opportunities, and explore potential collaborations. New relationships were formed while existing ones were strengthened. What emerged was a powerful reminder that progress is often driven not only by resources but also by relationships.



For APF, the evening reflected its broader mission of fostering a vibrant community of African philanthropists, social investors, and leaders committed to advancing homegrown solutions to the continent’s most pressing challenges.

The evening also served as a preview of the conversations expected at the 2026 APF Conference in Cape Town, October 25-27, where leaders from across Africa and around the world will gather under the theme, “Bridging the Gap: Reimagining the Future.“



If the conversations in Lagos were any indication, the future of African philanthropy is being shaped through strategic giving and through the power of bringing the right people together in the same room.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to African Philanthropy Forum