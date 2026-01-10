A Decade Strong: Lofty Heights Conference Celebrates Its 10th Edition with ‘Unbroken’ Theme as Wale Tejumade Hosts Eric Gugua & More

Marking it’s 10th edition since inception, the 2026 edition, themed “UNBROKEN,” promises to be a thought-provoking and life-altering event. This conference, scheduled for Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at `13 Oki Lane, Mende, Maryland, Lagos, 8:00am WAT, illuminates the profound connection between the pursuit of purpose and the power of a resilient mindset. It underscores the truth that true growth and achievement are often born from moments of resistance, endurance, and renewal.

As one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential gatherings of young professionals, Lofty Heights Conference 2026 meticulously crafted to empower participants to rise above challenges and obstacles encountered on the path toward living their most compelling visions and achieving their dreams. The conference seeks to inspire individuals to pursue their goals with resilience, courage, and an indomitable spirit, even in the face of adversity.

Rooted in inspiration, the conference is designed to empower participants to excel in their chosen fields, fostering purposeful lives built on excellence. Serving as a convergence point between Achievers and Would-Be Achievers, Mentors and Proteges, and Superiors and Subordinates, LHC has seen the likes of Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Fela Durotoye, Seyi Law, Timi Dakolo, Idy Enang, ID Cabasa, Aproko Doctor, Seyi Adisa, Osayi Alile, and numerous other great individuals grace it’s platform in recent years.

The last edition boasted over 1000 on-site participants and a significant online presence through active Social Media engagements and live streaming with testimonials pouring in from previous attendees.

LHC 2026 is poised to continue this tradition of excellence, featuring men and women with proven track records of impeccable achievements across diverse sectors, including banking, manufacturing, politics, education, entrepreneurship, comedy, media and the music industry.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 17th, 2026

Venue: 13, Oki Lane, Mende, Maryland, Lagos

Time: 8 am WAT

Attendance is absolutely FREE; however, registration is mandatory. Click here to register.

For sponsorship, exhibition and advert placement, please contact 08120226337 or send an email to [email protected].

You can achieve all your dreams and desires by rising against all odds.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lofty Heights Conference 2026