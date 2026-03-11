Victoria Mboko Defeats Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells: “It’s Really a Privilege”

Victoria Mboko has delivered a career-defining performance at Indian Wells, and if you haven’t been following this 19-year-old’s rise, now is the time to start. In a commanding display of poise and power, the Canadian world No. 10 defeated the 6th-seeded American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first-ever quarter-final in the California desert.

The match lasted 73 minutes and served as a masterclass in clean, measured tennis. Mboko did not concede a single break point and won more than half the points played on Anisimova’s serve, finishing the match with five aces. While Anisimova entered the round in formidable form after a victory over Emma Raducanu, she did not have an answer for Mboko’s depth and accuracy from the baseline.

The victory over Anisimova marks Mboko’s fourth win against a Top 10 opponent in 2026, a result that establishes her as a consistent threat on the tour. Immediately following the match, the focus remained on the court as she shared her initial reactions to reaching such a significant milestone.

I’m experiencing a lot of things for the first time.To be out here playing Top 10 players, playing top of the world, it’s really a privilege. I’m so happy to be competing at the highest level. Just keep going.

This win sets up a quarter-final match against the world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka. It will be a rematch of their Australian Open fourth-round encounter from earlier this year. While Sabalenka won their previous meeting, Mboko enters this match with a live ranking of No. 10 and a clear statistical advantage in her recent service games.

Mboko is currently the fastest Canadian woman to reach the Top 10 since the 1990s. Her journey through the Indian Wells 2026 draw continues to be one of the most significant storylines of the tournament, particularly for those following the next generation of global tennis talent.

See highlights of her match below

