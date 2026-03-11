Tyla Slayed the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 Show in Paris | See Photos

A grey knit vest, oversized blue trousers, a utility belt and a tan Miu Miu bowling bag. Tyla arrived at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris by Miuccia Prada and she dressed for the occasion in the most Miu Miu way possible.

The look starts with a grey knitted sleeveless vest with dramatic side cut-outs, worn over slouchy blue trousers sitting low on the waist with a double waistband effect, a grey Miu Miu jersey brief visible above the waistline. A chunky brown leather belt with silver grommet and key-ring details adds a utility feel that ties the whole thing together. The bag is the Miu Miu leather bowling bag in a rich tan, structured and clean against the relaxed, oversized silhouette of her outfit. Pointed-toe dark pumps bring a sharp feminine contrast to the baggy trousers, and her hair is wrapped in a blue-grey scarf tied into a messy bun with loose strands falling around her face.

Every detail in this look is doing something, and together they do a lot.