Tyla Slayed the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 Show in Paris | See Photos

Temi Ajibade’s Fresh Accra Cornrows Are the Chicest Braided Look You’ll See Today

Victoria Mboko Defeats Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells: "It’s Really a Privilege"

It’s Getting Hot! NiMet Issues Heat Stress Warning for Nigerians | Here is How to Stay Safe

Toka McBaror’s “The Creek” Stars Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman & Sam Dede | Watch the Trailer

Ayra Starr's New Single "Where Do We Go" Is About That Situationship You Cannot Quite Name

Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album “Hope!!”

Bvlgari Names Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Global Icon for “Carrying Culture” Campaign

Tems Leads the Polka Dot Trend in a Custom Ruched Silhouette at the O2 Arena | See Photos

Meet Wendy Okolo: the Nigerian Woman Making Aircraft and Spacecraft Safer for All of Us

Tyla attended the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in a deconstructed grey knitted vest and low-slung blue trousers. The look featured a visible Miu Miu logo waistband, a chunky brown utility belt, and a tan leather bowling bag.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tyla at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris wearing a grey open-side knit vest and low-slung blue jeans that reveal the logo waistband of grey Miu Miu briefs.

Tyla at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris wearing a grey open-side knit vest and low-slung blue jeans that reveal the logo waistband of grey Miu Miu briefs. Photo Credit: Miu Miu/Instagram

A grey knit vest, oversized blue trousers, a utility belt and a tan Miu Miu bowling bag. Tyla arrived at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris by Miuccia Prada and she dressed for the occasion in the most Miu Miu way possible.

The look starts with a grey knitted sleeveless vest with dramatic side cut-outs, worn over slouchy blue trousers sitting low on the waist with a double waistband effect, a grey Miu Miu jersey brief visible above the waistline. A chunky brown leather belt with silver grommet and key-ring details adds a utility feel that ties the whole thing together. The bag is the Miu Miu leather bowling bag in a rich tan, structured and clean against the relaxed, oversized silhouette of her outfit. Pointed-toe dark pumps bring a sharp feminine contrast to the baggy trousers, and her hair is wrapped in a blue-grey scarf tied into a messy bun with loose strands falling around her face.

Every detail in this look is doing something, and together they do a lot.

 

