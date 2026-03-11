It’s Getting Hot! NiMet Issues Heat Stress Warning for Nigerians | Here is How to Stay Safe

If it feels like the sun has been particularly unforgiving lately, you are not imagining it. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has issued an official Heat Stress Warning across various parts of the country, and if you live in or around the affected areas, this is worth reading carefully.

Benue, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, Kebbi, Cross River, Oyo, Ogun and other inland areas of the southern states are among the areas currently experiencing the kind of heat that goes beyond discomfort. Heat stress is a real health concern, and it does not only come from high temperatures alone. NiMet notes that humidity, poor ventilation, dehydration, clothing choices and physical exertion can all combine to make conditions significantly worse. In other words, it is not just about how hot it is outside. It is about how your body is managing the heat it is already dealing with.

Here is what NiMet is urging everyone to do right now:

Drink water consistently and do not wait until you are thirsty to do it. By the time thirst kicks in, your body is already on its way to dehydration. Keep a bottle close and keep refilling it throughout the day.

Stay indoors as much as possible between 12pm and 4pm. That is the hottest window of the day and the one worth avoiding if you can help it. If you have access to air conditioning or a well-ventilated space, use it. If you do not, find shade, keep windows open and use a fan to keep air moving.

If you have to go outside, dress for the heat. Light, breathable fabrics, a hat, sunshades and sunscreen are not optional right now. They are the difference between a manageable afternoon and a very unpleasant one.

If you have young children or infants at home, keep them cool and well-hydrated, and please, under no circumstances, leave a child in a closed parked vehicle. Not for a minute, not for any reason. Cars heat up faster than most people realise and the consequences can be severe.

Limit strenuous physical activity for now and save the workouts and heavy outdoor tasks for the cooler hours of the morning or evening. Your body will thank you for it.

Stay safe out there. Drink your water, find your shade and check on the people around you.