adidas, BYD Nigeria and BEYOND Fitness Africa Host An Exclusive Wellness Morning in Lagos

Lagos’ high-performance community got a different kind of Saturday start on 28 March 2026, as adidas Nigeria, BYD Nigeria and BEYOND Fitness Africa hosted an invite-only wellness morning inside the BYD Motors showroom in Victoria Island. The morning was a three-way meeting of minds between brands that share one uncompromising belief: that excellence is a lifestyle, not an occasion.

Built around three pillars, Innovation, Community and Energy, the experience featured two guided sessions, Strength and Mobility and Stretch and Mobility, delivered by the BEYOND team. Guests moved through light, intentional programming in a silent headphone format, then transitioned into recovery moments that included back and shoulder release with on-site massage therapists.

The morning was completed with nourishing bites and refreshments from Flowershop Cafe, creating a seamless flow from movement to restoration.

“This is exactly what BEYOND was built for. Bringing high-performing people into a space where they can move, recover and reset properly,” said Simisola Williams, Founder and Managing Director of BEYOND Fitness. “When brands come together around a shared commitment to excellence and wellbeing, the experience speaks for itself.”

For BYD, the collaboration connected modern wellness with future-focused living.

“Hosting this activation in our showroom reflects what we stand for. Forward motion and innovation,” said Mehdi Slimani, Managing Director, BYD Nigeria. “It was a powerful way to engage a community that values performance and sustainability.”

BrandCo, the official franchise partner for @adidasNigeria in Nigeria and other African markets, described the morning as part of its commitment to movement-led experiences that build real community.

“We are proud to collaborate on experiences that inspire people to move with intention and connect,”

said Jayakar Nandadeep, Managing Director, BrandCo Nigeria Limited.

Guests departed with beautifully curated goodie bags from Mint Organic Care, a body and home wellness boutique brand whose vision of sustainable luxury made them a seamless fit for the morning’s ethos. It was a detail that said everything: wellness does not end when the class does.

The adidas x BYD x BEYOND wellness morning reflects a growing shift in Lagos. More high performers are prioritising experiences that protect their energy, build consistency and support modern, wellness-led lifestyles.

For updates and upcoming experiences, follow @beyondfitnessng, @byd.nigeria and @adidasNigeria.

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