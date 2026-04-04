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Heineken Sets the Tone for Easter Sunday with City of Cities in Port Harcourt and Young Jonn Live in Abuja

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Heineken is set to take centre stage on April 5th 2026, Easter Sunday, as it brings its signature blend of fashion, music, and premium experiences to two of Nigeria’s most vibrant cities.

As part of the ongoing Heineken City of Cities platform, the brand will host the Heineken Experience in Port Harcourt alongside Young Jonn Live in Abuja, both taking place on April 5, 2026 (Easter Sunday).

Anchored within the broader Nigerian Breweries Big Fiesta campaign, the dual-city takeover reflects Heineken’s commitment to curating unforgettable urban experiences that celebrate the energy and cultural identity of Nigerian cities.

Following its debut at the 2025 Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, City of Cities continues its journey, moving into Port Harcourt with a bold expression of fashion, music, and creative culture unique to the Garden City. Known for its bold creative spirit, thriving social scene, and distinct cultural identity, PH is a natural home for the City of Cities experience — an evening of fashion, music, and premium Heineken moments curated exclusively for the city.

Following its debut at the 2025 Heineken Lagos Fashion Week — where a stunning 46-piece collection curated by Omoyemi Akerele, Founder, Lagos Fashion Week, brought together some of Africa’s finest design talent, including Atafo, ESO by Liman, Nkwo, Onalaja, Dimeji Ilori, LFJ, Cynthia Abila, Eki Kere, and Oshobor among others — City of Cities continues its journey, moving into Port Harcourt with a bold expression of fashion, music, and creative culture unique to the Garden City. Known for its bold creative spirit, thriving social scene, and distinct cultural identity, PH is a natural home for the City of Cities experience — an evening of fashion, music, and premium Heineken moments curated exclusively for the city.

At the same time, Abuja will host a high-energy music experience with hitmaker Young Jonn delivering an electrifying live performance.

Together, both experiences reinforce Heineken’s position as a premium global brand connecting cities through fashion, music, and shared premium experiences.

Mark your calendars. Easter Sunday, 5 April 2026. Two cities. Two unmissable experiences. Heineken.

Follow @heinekenng on Instagram for more updates.

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