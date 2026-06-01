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The Horses, The Fashion, The Culture: Inside Ojude Oba 2026 with Maltina

by Maltina
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5 hours ago

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Every year, the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode transforms into a breathtaking celebration of heritage, identity, and community as thousands of people return home for Ojude Oba, one of the country’s most iconic cultural festivals. This year, themed “Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona”, was no different.

From the moment the Regberegbe groups began arriving in coordinated aso-oke, it was clear Ojude Oba 2026 would once again be a spectacle of colour, pride, and tradition. The Baloguns rode in with all the grandeur and confidence people have come to expect. Families gathered under canopies, cameras flashed endlessly, and everywhere you turned, there was music, conversation, laughter, and the unmistakable feeling of homecoming.

What makes Ojude Oba special is not just the fashion or the pageantry, though there is plenty of both. It is the way generations come together in one place. Elders reconnecting with old friends. Young people proudly embracing traditions they grew up watching. Families creating new memories while honouring old ones.

And woven naturally into those moments this year was Maltina. Under the warm Ijebu sun, chilled bottles of Maltina became part of the festival rhythm, passed across tables during conversations, enjoyed between horse-riding displays, and shared amid laughter-filled reunions. Across the festival grounds, the brand created spaces where people could relax, refresh, and fully settle into the day.

Rather than interrupting the experience, Maltina blended into it effortlessly. It was present in the moments of celebration, connection, and shared happiness that define Ojude Oba at its core.

Speaking on the brand’s presence at the festival, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Head, Non-Alcoholic Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries, described Ojude Oba as a celebration that naturally aligns with everything Maltina represents.

“Maltina has always been a brand rooted in nourishment, happiness, and shared family moments, which is why Ojude Oba was such a natural fit for us. The festival represents community, pride, and cultural continuity, and we were proud to be part of an experience that brings people together in such a meaningful way,” she said. As the echoes of celebration slowly fade across Ijebu-Ode, the memories of shared laughter, rich culture, and nourishing moments with Maltina will linger warmly in the hearts of attendees until the people gather once again for another glorious Ojude Oba celebration next year.

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