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GracefullyFaithMorey Partners with Rolls-Royce Motor for The Grace Circle American Edition

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GracefullyFaithMorey Partners with Rolls-Royce Motor for The Grace Circle American Edition

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The Grace Circle was founded by Faith Morey, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV personality, as an invite-only gathering for men and women centred on social intelligence, personal development, and intentional living. From Lagos to Accra, and now California each edition has carried the same quiet conviction: that the right people, in the right room, can change the way they move through the world.


The partnership with Rolls-Royce is one that needs little explanation for those who know Faith Morey. She is a global citizen who has long understood that the details of how you live say everything about what you value. A Rolls-Royce holds a permanent place in her personal fleet, not as a statement, but as a reflection. This is not a sponsorship of convenience. It is a recognition between a woman who has spent her life curating excellence and a brand that has spent over a century embodying it.

Both occupy the same rare space: they do not chase attention, they attract the right kind of it. Where The Grace Circle curates people, Rolls-Royce curates experience. Where Faith Morey builds rooms worth entering, Rolls-Royce builds machines worth arriving in. This kind of alignment is not manufactured. It is earned.

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