See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

With two extraordinary seasons delivered to our screens, The Real Housewives Of Lagos (RHOLagos), has become synonymous with high fashion, because its casts always come correct.

They did not disappoint on the recently released S2 reunion episode which is now airing on Showmax, keeping the energy as vibrant as ever they donned first-class pieces from some of Nigeria’s leading Designers. Let’s take a look at their breathtaking outfits below:

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer in Anjy Luminee Couture

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer was on a mission to serve us an ethereal goddess vibe in her white + tan classic gown with nude illusion details by Anjy Luminee Couture, highlighting her softer side.

The fierce Melanin Magic RHOLagos cast was adorned in an elegant mermaid dress with pearls and feathers embellishments and some drapings. Mariam complemented her look with a statement feather headpiece by Urez Kulture, a stylish low bun and dangling diamond earrings.

Faith Morey in Amy Aghomi

Just as she had said on the show, you’ll either see Faith Morey with a crown or a train. The six-foot Amazon goddess attended the reunion in a red 3D floral dress with golden-brown infusions, quite like her beautiful skin.

Designed by Amy Aghomi, a Lagos-Warri-based fashion designer, the dress had an exaggerated floral collar which extended above her head into a remarkable bouquet of red flower stalks and featured Faith’s signature flowing train.

She complemented her look with a diamond-studded neckpiece and accompanying diamond studs from Boz Jewelry. Her feet were strapped in complementary red-heeled sandals, her hair was sleeked back from her face though with a pretty centre part and she rocked a soft sultry glam with the exceptional look.

Laura Ikeji in Medlin Couture

Laura Ikeji showed up looking stunning in a high-slit beaded ivory dress by Medlin Couture paired with gloves and a rosette-embellished cape.

Styled by Medlin Boss and Gabriel Anthony, the bubbly RHOLagos cast complimented her look with side bangs, diamond accessories from Saint Tracys and feathery heels.

Dr. Rommel in Sevon Dejana

Dr Rommel stepped out in his distinct flamboyant style sporting a custom crystal-beaded yellow ensemble by Sevon Dejana featuring Naija’s traditional top layered with a cape.

The outfit was accompanied by a custom cap, coral beads and a gold-detailed walking stick to complete the look

Bellastylistas: @mariamadeyemitimmer, @moreyfaith, @lauraikeji & @iamdrrommel

