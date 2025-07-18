Connect with us

Music

Is Your Money Adding Up? Adekunle Gold Asks the Hard Questions in “Coco Money”

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for a Sweet Kiss & Surprise Performance at Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Finale

Beauty Living Music Scoop

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

Inspired Music Scoop

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Drops Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album "No Sign of Weakness" | Listen

Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay On Stage, Serving Looks from Fishnets to Cowboy Hats

BN TV Music

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

Music

Burna Boy & Shaboozey Get Honest About Love and Regret in 'Change Your Mind'"

Music Scoop Style

Tems in Yellow & Gold at 7Fest is a Moment We’re Still Not Over | See Photos

Music

Is Your Money Adding Up? Adekunle Gold Asks the Hard Questions in “Coco Money”

Adekunle Gold’s “Coco Money” is for anyone who’s serious about making money, living well and securing the soft life.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Is your money adding up, or are you still running on a deficit? Adekunle Gold isn’t here to play nice about it. His latest single, “Coco Money,” is a bold reminder to work smart, stay focused, and enjoy the rewards of your hustle.

Produced by Niphkeys, the track is laced with witty lines and sharp commentary on misplaced priorities. Adekunle throws subtle jabs at people who chase trends without getting their finances right, singing, “Misplaced priorities, uh-uh. Can’t be broke, can’t be lazy.”

But it’s not all tough talk. There’s also an unapologetic celebration of wealth and enjoyment, with Adekunle proudly chanting, “My money be like coco money” and “Bitch better have my money.” The vibe is confident, cheeky, and just the kind of soundtrack you need when you’re cashing out or dreaming big.

If you’ve been slipping on your grind, consider this your wake-up call.

Listen below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php