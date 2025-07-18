Is Your Money Adding Up? Adekunle Gold Asks the Hard Questions in “Coco Money”

Is your money adding up, or are you still running on a deficit? Adekunle Gold isn’t here to play nice about it. His latest single, “Coco Money,” is a bold reminder to work smart, stay focused, and enjoy the rewards of your hustle.

Produced by Niphkeys, the track is laced with witty lines and sharp commentary on misplaced priorities. Adekunle throws subtle jabs at people who chase trends without getting their finances right, singing, “Misplaced priorities, uh-uh. Can’t be broke, can’t be lazy.”

But it’s not all tough talk. There’s also an unapologetic celebration of wealth and enjoyment, with Adekunle proudly chanting, “My money be like coco money” and “Bitch better have my money.” The vibe is confident, cheeky, and just the kind of soundtrack you need when you’re cashing out or dreaming big.

If you’ve been slipping on your grind, consider this your wake-up call.

Listen below.