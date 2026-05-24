Can We Talk About These 2026 Celebrity Baby Announcements? Because We Are Still Not Over Them!

We can agree that so far, 2026 has been busy, but honestly, it has mostly just been a beautiful season of new life. It feels like every time we scroll through our feeds, someone else is sharing a gorgeous baby bump or announcing a sweet newborn. Our favourite celebrities are giving us pure family joy back-to-back, and we are absolutely here for all of it.

It doesn’t matter if they are becoming parents for the very first time or happily expanding the family squad because the good news just keeps coming. Some people are catching us completely by surprise while others are serving gorgeous maternity shoots that take over our feeds for days, but either way, our faves are really keeping the congratulations flowing.

Because so much has happened just in these first few months of the year, we figured it’s only right to put together a full recap. Here is a look at all the amazing couples who have either welcomed their little ones or have shared that a baby is on the way.

Sharon Ooja & Ugo Nwoke

The Nollywood actress completely melted hearts when she revealed she had welcomed her first child, a baby boy. This joyful next step comes less than two years after her beautiful three-part wedding celebration back in June 2024. Sharon and her husband Ugo Nwoke are now officially stepping into their parenthood era, and we are already calling her the yummiest new mummy on the block to her little boy, whose initials are W.I.N.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Nwoke💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

Temi Ajibade & Mr Eazi

We are still smiling after Temi took to Instagram to share the beautiful news that she and Mr Eazi are expecting their first child together. She used the most beautiful scripture about being known before being formed in the womb, and she shared photos from a serene outdoor shoot. After their beautiful three-country wedding tour across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland, we are so incredibly happy to see them start this beautiful next chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temiloluwa Ajibade (@temiotedola)

Veekee James & Femi Atere

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, are also enjoying the sweet bliss of new parenthood. After capturing everyone’s attention with their unforgettable love story and elaborate wedding, the happy couple officially welcomed their gorgeous newborn daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere. The proud parents are completely head over heels for their little princess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong

Our timelines were filled with so much emotion when Nollywood star Ini Dima-Okojie announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Abasi Ene-Obong. Following their stunning wedding celebrations back in 2022, this pregnancy announcement is being heavily celebrated because we all remember how openly and courageously she shared her medical struggles with fibroids over the years. This is such a beautiful victory for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Simi & Adekunle Gold

Our absolute favourite musical power couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, continue to give us the ultimate family blueprint. After marrying in a private ceremony, they initially welcomed their first daughter, Adejare, back in May 2020. We were all thrilled when they shared that they were expecting again in December 2025, and they officially marked April 1st, 2026, by sharing the beautiful news of the arrival of their second child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole

It is an absolute double dose of sweetness for chef and actress Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole. The couple originally tied the knot with a beautiful traditional ceremony in May 2024, followed by their legal ceremony in October of the same year, before welcoming their first daughter, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole, in November 2024. Fast forward to April 2026, and the happy couple joyfully announced that baby number two, a sweet little girl, is officially on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wofai fada Cole (@wofaifada)

Yinka & Chidera Ashogbon

We are also throwing it back to the gorgeous couple Yinka and Chidera Ashogbon, whose love story completely dominated our feeds back in 2024 under the unforgettable wedding hashtag #Dash24. Two years after that stunning celebration, the couple took to social media in May of this year to happily announce that they are officially expecting their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MRS ASH (@queendarerah)

Ruby Ojiakor & Moc Madu

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband Moc Madu, who a lot of people know as Onwa Idemili, brought so much joy to social media with their family milestone. The couple shared the exciting news of their pregnancy in March 2026. We have been sending endless congratulations because they have officially welcomed their beautiful newborn baby boy into the world.