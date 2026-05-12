“You Taught Me to Love Deeper”: Stan Nze Celebrates Blessing Jessica Nze on Her 39th Birthday

There are birthday tributes, and then there is what Stan Nze wrote for his wife Blessing Jessica Nze today. The actor sat down and told the world exactly who she is, and it is one of the most genuine things you will read today.

He wrote: “Chimomso; God is indeed close to you cos I have experienced Him way more — felt Him close — in every situation, since you came into my life. You are the true definition of light — so pure, genuine and vibrant. Knowing you is knowing a woman who would literally give up herself to see others become. A true supporter. A reckless lover; You’ve taught me to love deeper. To be there for people. To be selfless. And I’m grateful to God for all of these virtues.”

He went on: “I pray that as you celebrate today, that God give you unusual peace. The kind of peace that only you and Him would understand. Tailor-made, specially for you. That you would rest in His love and have no course to worry in this year. Bask in His will and dwell in His courtyard. I sentence you to 365 days of God’s faithfulness, His dynamic wonder and a daily revelation of Him.”

He closed with: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SWEETNESS. Cheers to amazing 39.”

Blessing Jessica Nze is turning 39 today, and she marked the occasion with two looks that have nothing in common except the level of confidence behind each of them.

A full denim co-ord that takes the fabric well beyond its everyday associations. A structured long-sleeved jacket in blue denim patchwork features a high collar, silver zipper, black vertical piping, and raw frayed edges at the hem and cuffs. It is paired with a matching mini skirt with cargo pockets and a silver eyelet lace-up detail, completed with knee-high boots in the same patchwork fabric. Head to toe in one material, and entirely intentional.

An off-the-shoulder lilac top with wing-like panelling across the bust and sheer beaded sleeves sits above a floor-length dark purple velvet mermaid skirt covered in silver starburst patterns and teardrop crystals that taper toward the hem. Somewhere in the background of that photo, Stan Nze can be spotted in a baseball cap, shorts, and sunglasses — the most casual man in the frame, watching his wife be everything.

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