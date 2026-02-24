Zaron Cosmetics Hosts Widows In South-South Nigeria

Leading Nigerian beauty brand, Zaron Cosmetics, marked its annual Widows Day outreach in the South-South region of Nigeria on February 14 2026, extending compassion, practical support and empowerment to 50 widows across Delta State and Calabar.



The initiative, which reflects Zaron’s long-standing commitment to women-centered community impact, brought together widows for a day of care, connection and encouragement. Participants received essential food bags, shared meals and attended a thought-enriching session designed to inspire resilience, hope and personal growth.





As a significant step toward economic empowerment, each widow was also gifted given business support grant to strengthen or expand her livelihood, reinforcing Zaron’s belief that sustainable support goes beyond charity to creating lasting independence.



Speaking on the outreach, Oke Maduewesi, Founder & CEO of Zaron Cosmetics, said:

“Widows Day is rooted in love, dignity, and empowerment. We want every woman we reach to feel seen, supported and strengthened, not just for today, but for her future. This grant is a reminder that she is not alone, and that her dreams and independence still matter.”

The South-South edition continues the brand’s Widows Day legacy, which has reached women over the years, delivering both immediate relief and long-term empowerment.

Zaron Cosmetics remains committed to using its platform and resources to uplift underserved women and communities, reinforcing its mission of beauty with purpose.

Sponsored Content