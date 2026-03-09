Inside TeKnowledge’s Executive Leadership Brunch Celebrating Women Powering Africa’s Digital Future

In celebration of International Women’s Day, TeKnowledge convened senior industry leaders for an Executive Women in Leadership Brunch in Lagos, bringing together influential voices across technology, finance and human capital to discuss the theme “Leadership with Confidence, Women Powering Africa’s Digital Leap”.

The event was hosted by Stephanie Imohede, Africa Skilling Leader at TeKnowledge, who anchored discussions with accomplished women leaders, including Olatomiwa Williams, Chief Growth & AI Officer for MEA at Microsoft; Ifeoluwa Ayoade, Vice President, Product & Engineering at Zest Payments; and Oluwatomisin Mordi, Country HR Manager at TeKnowledge Nigeria. The session was moderated by Aileen Allkins, president and CEO of TeKnowledge.

The gathering formed part of TeKnowledge’s ongoing efforts to foster leadership dialogue and advance inclusive participation in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Opening the conversation, Allkins emphasised the importance of intentional leadership development and the role organisations must play in nurturing diverse talent pipelines.

“Diversity in leadership does not happen by accident,” she noted. “It requires deliberate investment in people, mentorship and opportunity. When organisations create environments where women can grow and lead, the impact extends far beyond the workplace.”

Throughout the discussion, speakers reflected on the realities of leading through rapid technological transformation, particularly in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Panellists highlighted the importance of adaptability, continuous learning and collaborative leadership as organisations navigate complex change.

Williams underscored that leadership today requires a willingness to embrace uncertainty while bringing teams along through transparent communication and shared purpose.

“Leadership in times of change is about helping people understand where the organisation is heading and why their role matters in that journey,” she said. “When teams feel included in the vision, they become champions of transformation rather than resistors of it.”

