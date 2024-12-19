AOT Lagos 6.0: Experts Lead Africa’s Path to a Digital Future with Artificial Intelligence

The 6th edition of the highly anticipated Art of Technology (AOT) Lagos conference organized by the Eko Innovation Centre and powered by the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, held recently at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “The AI Revolution: Transforming Lagos into Africa’s Digital Powerhouse,” the event brought together leading voices in technology, policy, and enterprise to explore the immense potential of artificial intelligence and its applications in reshaping the future of Lagos and Africa at large.

In his address at the occasion, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Lagos State government has created an enabling environment for technology innovation to thrive in the state, through its deliberate policies and investments. The enabling environment, according to him, spurred the Lagos-based startups to raise over $1.2 billion, which is 75 per cent of all startup investments in Nigeria in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said:

“Through deliberate policies and investments, we have created an enabling environment that fosters innovation and positioned Lagos as a global player in the technology value chain. The achievements reflect the ingenuity of our people and our unwavering commitment to innovation. But we must continue to build on this foundation to secure our position as a leader in the global tech ecosystem.”

Delivering a keynote paper at the event, Managing Director, Enterprise Business Group at Huawei Technologies, Terrens Wu, said from the first growth curve of the informatization age, human society has achieved ubiquitous interconnection, connecting a large number of users and causing a traffic explosion.

“This has accelerated the demand for digital transformation in human society and spawned a second growth curve with 5G and cloud as the main engines. At present, the third growth curve leading the intelligent world is ready to take place, and human society is entering a new era of comprehensive intelligence,” Wu said. According to him, the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power is increasing rapidly. “By the end of this year, we expect that the demand for AI computing power may exceed the demand for general computing power, he said, adding that building an elastic and efficient multi-calculation infrastructure with optimal AI computing power, which is about building an AI native cloud infrastructure, is the key to AI development.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Tubosun Alake, Honourable Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology for Lagos State emphasized Lagos’ commitment to becoming a global leader in digital transformation and technological innovation, describing the state as the bridge between Africa and the opportunities of a digital economy.

Additionally, Victor Afolabi, Curator and Convener of the Art of Technology and Founder of the Eko Innovation Centre say events like AoT continue to reinforce Lagos’ position as the gateway to Africa’s digital transformation.

“The focus on AI is in tune with the global changing dynamics and how AI is playing a key role in this.”

The first plenary session for the event, aptly titled “The AI Revolution: Transforming Lagos into Africa’s Digital Powerhouse,” was moderated by Seyi Akindeinde, Founder of Hyperspace Technologies, the panel brought together thought leaders such as Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Chief Visionary Officer at Digital Encode; Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-founder and Founding CEO of Accelerate Africa; Dr. Vincent O. Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission; and Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, Country General Manager and Technology Leader for West Africa at IBM.

The second plenary session, titled “Beyond the Hype: Preparing Africa’s Infrastructure and Workforce for the Rise of AI,” continued the momentum. Moderated by; Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the panel featured influential speakers including,

Olugbolahan Olusanya , Africa Sales and Growth Director at TeKnowledge;

, Africa Sales and Growth Director at TeKnowledge; Femi Osinubi , Partner and Consulting & Risk Services Leader for West Africa at PwC;

, Partner and Consulting & Risk Services Leader for West Africa at PwC; Sade Dada , Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa at Meta;

, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa at Meta; Folashade Ambrose Medebem , Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment for Lagos State;

, Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment for Lagos State; and Bunmi Akinyemiju, Cofounder of Venture Garden Group.

This session addressed Africa’s readiness to adopt AI on a large scale and the need for strategic investments in infrastructure, education, and cross-sector collaborations. Panelists also highlighted the role of policy frameworks in fostering innovation while ensuring equitable access to AI-driven opportunities.

The third plenary session, “Stay Woke: Balancing Data, Privacy, and Ethics in Nigeria’s Digital Hustle,” brought to the fore the ethical implications of AI adoption. Moderated by Omoruyi Edoigiawerie, Founder and Chief Servant at EandCLegal.

The panel featured such speakers as;

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji , Founder and CEO of Rise Networks;

, Founder and CEO of Rise Networks; Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi , Founder of Data Science Nigeria;

, Founder of Data Science Nigeria; Jimoh Adetunji Wasiu , Head of Applications Department at the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology;

, Head of Applications Department at the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology; and Abimbola Owoeye, Country Lead for Dell Technologies Nigeria.

The conversation revolved around the critical need for ethical guardrails in AI deployment, with panelists agreeing that a data-driven future must prioritize transparency and accountability to safeguard public trust.

There were also breakout sessions that created more intimate environments for participants to explore deeper into specific topics. These sessions tackled themes such as “AI in Nigeria’s Workforce: Job Creator or Job Disruptor?” and “AI for Social Good: Using Data to Solve Lagos’ Most Pressing Social Issues.”

The discussions were led by a diverse mix of industry leaders, startup founders, and academic experts, offering actionable insights and case studies. The breakout sessions were highly interactive, with participants exchanging ideas and forging connections that could shape the future of AI implementation in Nigeria.

The day’s programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Engr. Ibilola Kasunmu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology for Lagos State. Her heartfelt gratitude extended to all stakeholders, sponsors, and participants who contributed to the success of AOT Lagos 6.0.

Kasunmu reiterated the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and leveraging technology to improve the lives of its citizens.

